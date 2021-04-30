Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at club, Atletico Madrid propose swap deal for Dybala, and more | 30th April, 2021

As per reports, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer happy at Juventus and could look to leave the club in the summer. The forward has been the Bianconeri's best player this season but does not seem to be enjoying his current situation at the club.

Juventus face Udinese on Sunday with a chance to potentially climb to second in the Serie A table. Andrea Pirlo's side are currently fourth in the league, tied on points with Napoli and AC Milan. A win on Saturday would take them above Atalanta into second.

On that note, let's have a look at the latest Juventus news as on 30th April 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo 'frustrated' at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is frustrated with the club.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via MARCA, Cristiano Ronaldo is feeling 'frustrated and lonely' at Juventus. The forward is apparently no longer enjoying his game at the club and could look to depart to pastures anew in the summer.

The Italian outlet said in this regard:

"He's nervous, irritable and very distant from his teammates. He seems to have given up, and he's not got as much fight as he usually does. He seemed very different against Fiorentina, which is a worrying sign. Ronaldo is no longer trying to hide these feelings. He's isolated away from the pitch. It seems that he's getting closer and closer to leaving Juventus. It's always been a little bit like that, but it's gotten worse recently after their elimination in the Champions League."

It remains to be seen whether Juventus would allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the summer, as he has another year left in his current contract with the Italian giants.

Atletico Madrid interested in swap deal for Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata may be swapped in the summer.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Paulo Dybala in the summer, with the Argentine entering the final year of his contract at Juventus. Diego Simeone is keen to add Paulo Dybala to his attack, and the forward apparently seems open to a move to Spain as well.

According to Todofichajes, Atleti are willing to use Alvaro Morata as a makeweight in a deal for Dybala. Juventus reportedly want to re-sign Morata on a permanent basis in the summer, and Atletico Madrid are ready to take advantage of the situation.

The Bianconeri are reportedly not keen on paying Atletico Madrid's asking price of €45 million for Alvaro Morata, so they could be tempted by the proposed swap deal.

Juventus pull ahead in race for Kaio Jorge

Juventus are reportedly favourites to sign Brazilian wonderkid Kaio Jorge in the summer. The striker has been turning heads with his performances for Santos this season and is a subject of interest of some of Europe's top clubs.

According to UOL, Santos are holding out for a fee of €17 million for the striker, and Jorge himself is not willing to leave the club for a fee lesser than what he's worth because of his loyalty to his boyhood team.

Juventus are reportedly looking to sign a pre-contract for Jorge, but Santos are not willing to negotiate a deal till the summer. Chelsea are also highly interested in the striker, but Juventus seem favourites to land the Brazilian.