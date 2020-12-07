Juventus News Roundup: Juve to axe star player to extend Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, Manchester United slash Pogba asking price and more: 7 December 2020

Juventus will take on Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League tomorrow night and we will get to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face each other once again. There's plenty going on around the club as they prepare for the January transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 7 December 2020.

Juventus target Eduardo Camavinga likely to go to the Premier League

Eduardo Camavinga

French teenager Eduardo Camavinga had become a subject of interest to several European giants and at 18-years-old, he is one of the most sought after youngsters in world football. The Rennes star is likely to depart to a much bigger club at the end of the season as he continues to impress.

Juventus are very interested in Camavinga as they try to bring in more young players to the squad. However, Camavinga's latest actions might not help the Bianconeri.

According to Calciomercato, Camavinga fired his agent and is now being represented by Jonathan Barnett of Stellar Group. Gareth Bale and Wojciech Szczesny are two of their most high-profile clients.

A move to Premier League is now more likely for Camavinga, Juventus remain hopeful as they maintain a good relationship with Wojciech Szczesny.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett signs up Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga. Now the ball is in Camavinga's court as the Frenchman is still a target for Madrid, and Barnett has an ongoing relationship with the club as he represents many players in the club's academy. [@Marca] pic.twitter.com/s1vcggEPYW — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) December 4, 2020

Juventus and Ronaldo want contract renewal, Dybala to be sacrificed

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala

According to Ilbianconero, Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo are both keen on a contract renewal. At 35-years-old, Ronaldo continues to be in great shape and has easily been the Bianconeri's best player this season.

Ronaldo has less than two years left on his current deal and the report claims that talks over a new deal will commence very soon. Cristiano Ronaldo is already the highest paid player at the club and a new deal will reportedly see his annual wages being increased to €30 million.

It is further claimed that the club might have to sell Paulo Dybala in order to finance Ronaldo's new contract.

Juventus and Real Madrid interested as Manchester United slash Pogba's price

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has less than two years remaining in his contract and according to Calciomercato, Juventus are considering making a fresh move for the Frenchman. This summer will be Manchester United's last chance to cash in on Pogba and as such, they have decided to drop the asking price from €100 million to €50 million.

Real Madrid are also interested in signing Paul Pogba. Manchester United are now open to the idea of selling Pogba as he is no longer that important a part of their squad. He has not delivered on the initial promise and though there are flashes of quality, he has not been able to sustain over it over a reasonable period of time.