Juventus News Roundup: Juve to battle Liverpool for Bayern Munich star, Bianconeri star to return to action this weekend and more: 30 October 2020

Juventus have not had much joy on the pitch in recent weeks and there's a hint of uneasiness around the club. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 30 October 2020.

Juventus and Sarri close to agreeing on contract termination

Maurizio Sarri

Juventus and Sarri are reportedly close to reaching an agreement over the latter's contract termination. Sarri was fired from the manager's role at the end of last season and was replaced by Andrea Pirlo. Sarri's contract, however, wasn't terminated and he continues to be on Juventus' payroll.

However, as he is still technically contracted with Juventus, Sarri cannot take up another role at a different club. As such, Sarri is also keen on reaching an agreement with the club over the contract termination.

The report claims that Maurizio Sarri has offers from several European clubs and that he wants to return to coaching as soon as possible. Sarri failed to lead Juventus to Champions League glory and the team suffered from a huge dip in form and endured several defeats post the Covid restart last season.

#Juventus have opened talks with Maurizio #Sarri for the termination of the contract, but there isn’t an agreement about the severance pay. Sarri’s contract (€5,5M/year) expires in 2022. No talks at the moment between Sarri and Fiorentina. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) October 30, 2020

Matthijs De Ligt looking to return to action this weekend

Matthijs De Ligt

Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt has been injured and out of action since the end of last season. De Ligt joined Juventus from Ajax in the summer of 2019 for a hefty sum but failed to justify his price tag in his first season in Turin.

As per Calcio Mercato, Matthijs De Ligt is looking to return after making a comeback to the first-team training recently. De Ligt hopes that he will be named in the squad to face Spezia on Sunday.

Liverpool join Juventus in race for David Alaba

David Alaba

Liverpool are the latest entrants in the race to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to reports. Juventus have also been monitoring the situation. David Alaba is currently in the final months of his contract with Bayern Munich and no progress has been made on the extension front.

Juventus have made a name for themselves by constantly snapping up the best deals available in the free-agent market. David Alaba won the continental treble with Bayern Munich last season and could follow Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool.

However, if Alaba does not extend his contract, it will most likely to come down to who among the interest parties will offer the best terms to the Austrian international.