Juventus News Roundup: Juve director does not rule out move for Manchester United star, Bianconeri transfer target to leave as free agent next summer and more: 6 November 2020

Juventus registered a 4-1 win over Ferencvaros in the UEFA Champions League. It was a much-needed win for the Bianconeri who have found positive results coming at a premium. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 6 November 2020.

Del Piero says Dybala and Ronaldo are not at their best

Alessandro Del Piero

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero says that Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo have not been at their best. Del Piero praised Morata for his brace against Ferencvaros as Juventus cruised to a 4-1 win but did not take any prisoners as he laid into Ronaldo and Dybala.

Dybala also scored a goal but Del Piero feels like the duo need some talking to. He said (via TuttoSport),

“There Alvaro had to shoot. If he shot from that position, no one could tell him anything. To Ronaldo and Dybala, a little something had to be said, perhaps even more than a little. I saw CR7 a little down, not very shiny.

“At the back they were good, we knew that the match was going to be downhill and Ferencvaros made it easier”.

Bayern Munich open door for Juventus to sign Alaba

David Alaba

Advertisement

Bayern Munich will not be extending David Alaba's contract, the club has confirmed. The Austrian is in the final year of his contract at Bayern and is now set to leave the club as a free agent next summer.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed that the club and the player will part ways at the end of the season. He said,

“I do not know how we can still meet since he rejected our proposal for renewal and we must take note of it. David can leave us, we’ve already told his agent we won’t be submitting any more offers.

We are all professionals. We really appreciate Alaba, he is a top player and he is very important for our team. If such a player leaves the club as a free agent, it would be the worst damage.”

Hasan Salihamidžić tells Sky that Bayern submitted a financially improved offer to David Alaba in the last round of negotiations, but the Alaba camp still rejected it [@mano_bonke] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 3, 2020

Fabio Paratici does not rule out Pogba signing

Paul Pogba

Advertisement

Paul Pogba's future has always been a matter of intense speculation and now Juventus director Fabio Paratici has fanned the flames by refusing to rule out a move for the Manchester United midfielder.

Speaking via Football Italia, the Juventus director said:

''As for Pogba, right now he is a Manchester United player and it is far too early to think about future transfer targets. We all care for Pogba here, one of many ex-players who gave Juve so much, but it’s too early to talk about future objectives.

“We are concentrated on constructing this team for this season, that is where our focus lies."