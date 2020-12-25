Juventus News Roundup: Juve enter race to sign Wolverhampton star, Top transfer target hands major transfer boost to the Bianconeri and more: 25 December 2020

Juventus are interested in signing Wolves' star forward. But they will have to ward off competition from Leeds United.

Juventus have been forced to go into the winter break on the back of a 3-0 humbling at the hands of Fiorentina. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 25 December 2020.

Rennes looking to extend Camavinga's contract

Eduardo Camavinga

Young Rennes midfield sensation Eduardo Camavinga has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus as Andrea Pirlo continues to focus on roping in youngsters to revitalize his squad. Rennes are well aware of the fact that Camavinga will eventually decide to move on and as such, they don't want to lose him for cheap.

According to Calciomercato, Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice has confirmed that they are working towards giving him a new contract. Speaking to Ouest-France (via Calciomercato), Maurice said,

“We are always working on renewal, not because there is a change of agent or anything else. We always have the idea of continuing with Eduardo and finding a solution”.

Rodrigo De Paul hints at move by admitting he wants to play in the Champions League

Rodrigo De Paul

Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul is without a doubt one of the finest midfielders in the Serie A right now. He is one Juventus' top transfer targets and he has now admitted that though he remains loyal to his club, he dreams about playing in the UEFA Champions League.

“I always want more. It must be crazy the feeling you get when you play against a fourth or a Champions League semi-final. I’m sure I’ll play them sooner or later, if you work well you can reach your goals.

“I want to be prepared for that moment, I don’t want to force anything, I’ll leave Udine at the right time. The queens of Europe ? I immediately think of Bayern Munich, but not only that: PSG also has a crazy quality.

“Then there are the usual teams like Barcelona (which always has an extra man, Messi, it is as if they played in 12), then Real Madrid and Juventus “.

Rodrigo De Paul: Top Midfielder



Juventus to battle Leeds United for Adama Traore

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

According to Calciomercato, Juventus and Leeds United are now in a battle to secure the services of Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Adama Traore. Traore is one of the fastest players in the game and his quick turn of pace and ability to physically dominate defenders could prove to be a big asset to a team such as Juventus.

Traore, however, has found it difficult tor remain in Wolves' starting lineup and this could cause him to seek an exit. Juventus have been keeping tabs on Traore and are now joined by Leeds United in the race to sign him.