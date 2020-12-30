Juventus News Roundup: Juve eyeing January move for Atalanta star, Bianconeri one step away from agreeing deal for Genoa star, and more- 30 December 2020

Juventus are looking to bring in some serious reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Juventus will be raring to get back to winning ways when the Serie A returns this weekend. They have a busy January transfer window to navigate as we take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 30 December 2020.

Zidane hints at Marcelo and Isco exit

Isco in action for Real Madrid

Both Marcelo and Isco have served Real Madrid well over the years but it might be time for both of them to move on. Both Marcelo and Isco have fallen down the pecking order and are currently far from indispensable at the club.

Fichajes had reported that Juventus are lining up a move for Isco while Mercadodabola linked the Brazilian left-back with the Old Lady.

Now, Zinedine Zidane has hinted that these players could possibly depart the club in his last press-conference of 2020. Zizou said,(via TuttoSport):

“I count on all my players and they are Real Madrid players. Whether they want to leave or not is not something I can control, but I can say that they are very involved, they train very well. I’m sorry because they are players who want to play, it’s the bad side of being a coach. These are complicated moments.”

Juventus in talks with Genoa over swap deal for Nicolo Rovella

Nicolo Rovella

Nicolo Rovella has been a standout performer for Genoa this season and he has become a transfer target for Juventus. Now, as per Gianluca DiMarzio, Juventus and Genoa are in talks over a swap deal involving Juventus midfielder Manolo Portanova and Nicolo Rovella.

Manolo Portanova has struggled to break into the first team at Juventus and would be open to securing a loan switch. Though Rovella has played for Genoa more regularly, his style of play does not exactly sync with that of the side.

However, Juventus already have a packed midfield and it would be interesting to see how Rovella will fit in among Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur, Weston McKennie and Aaron Ramsey.

Romeo Agresti has now reported that Juventus are one step away from reaching an agreement over a deal for Rovella.

#Juventus are one step away from reaching agreements with Genoa for Nicolò #Rovella. Before signing for The Bianconeri, he'll extend his contract with #Genoa where he'll remain on loan. 🔜⚪️⚫️@goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) December 30, 2020

Juventus eyeing January move for Sam Lammers

Sam Lammers

Juventus are lining up a January move for Atalanta striker Sam Lammers, according to ForzaItaliaFootball. Sam Lammers has only started once in the Serie A so far. He has come off the bench on eight occasions.

Juventus are a little stretched at the front. Alvaro Morata has been a consistent presence. Cristiano Ronaldo is 35-years-old and had to be sidelined with coronavirus. Paulo Dybala has struggled to find his feet after recovering from the coronavirus as well and is linked with an exit.

So, Sam Lammers could move to Juventus to fight for a place in the lineup. But it's not clear whether Juventus are looking for a loan deal or a permanent one.