Juventus News Roundup: Juve interested in Borussia Dortmund star, Paulo Dybala blames new signings for dip in form and more: 3 November 2020

Juventus will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Champions League as they take on Ferencvaros tomorrow night. The Bianconeri will try to carry the momentum from the 4-1 win over Spezia in the weekend as they take on the Hungarians.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 3 November 2020.

Marcelo Lippi compares Andrea Pirlo to Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Juventus legend Marcello Lippi has said that Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo reminds him of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane given the way both of them got into their management career. Lippi has managed both Pirlo and Zidane over the course of his career.

“I never thought I’d see Zizou on the bench, overnight he told me that he would try to become one.

He went to see Real training, then the Castilla bench, then Ancelotti’s assistant … impressive parallel with Pirlo telling me the same things: he looked around for a couple of years and then told me he wanted to become a coach. Tonight’s challenge comes at a particular moment for both teams who are not at their best.

“As a player. Zidane had the ability to communicate with a gesture. He does the same on the bench and reminds me of Pirlo.

Paulo Dybala blaming new competition for poor form

Paulo Dybala

According to Corriere di Torino via Tuttomercatoweb, Paulo Dybala might be all set for another spell on the bench as Juventus prepare to take on Ferencvaros in the UEFA Champions League. The report claims that Dybala has been diminished to a 'bad copy of himself'.

Dybala has been one of Juventus' most important players since joining in 2015. However, he has not exactly been in the best of terms with the club and had nearly left in the summer of 2019. Dybala had run ins with both Pirlo and Fabio Paratici over being benched earlier in the season.

The report claims that Dybala blames the new signings Kulusevski and Morata for having hampered his form by bringing in more competition in the frontline and thereby starving the Argentine for game time. In addition to Kulusevski, Federico Chiesa and Ronaldo are also in contention for starting berths.

Juventus tried signing Haaland in 2018; still interested

Erling Haaland

Juventus tried to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland from Molde back in the summer of 2018, according to Calcio Mercato. Juventus had reportedly come real close to sealing the deal but the player chose a different path to take and thus the deal fell through.

Haaland preferred Salzburg to Juventus as he believed that moving to Turin would have been too big of a step to take so early in his career. He has subsequently joined Borussia Dortmund and is developing into one of the finest strikers around.

There is reportedly a €75 million release clause in his contract and Juventus and Manchester United are monitoring his situation and will weigh out the possibility of striking a deal next summer.