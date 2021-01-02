Juventus News Roundup: Juve interested in making loan exchange for Hertha Berlin forward, Reason behind Dybala's contract issue revealed and more- 2 January 2020

Juventus are keeping themselves busy in the transfer window and there's good news and bad news.

Juventus will return to action on Sunday night when they take on Udinese at the Allianz Stadium. There's plenty going on behind the scenes and the club is set to have a busy time in the transfer market this month.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 2 January 2020.

Juventus' swap offer for Paul Pogba rejected by Manchester United

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola went public with his client's desire to leave Manchester United. Juventus have been trying to work their way towards re-signing him and had offered Aaron Ramsey and Douglas Costa in a swap deal for Paul Pogba.

According to CalcioMercato, Manchester United have rejected their swap offer as they have no interest in either of the two players that have been offered. Manchester United recently extended Pogba's contract by virtue of a clause in the initial agreement and the Frenchman is now tied to the club till 2022.

As such, Manchester United currently have a significant amount of bargaining power and they will not settle or compromise. The Red Devils are not keen on getting players in exchange for Paul Pogba and want their asking price paid in full as things stand.

Juventus considering exchange offer for Hertha Berlin's Krzysztof Piatek

Advertisement

Krzysztof Piatek

Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin have sounded out the possibility of roping in Federico Bernardeschi and Juventus are keen on using the opportunity to pull off a swap deal which will see Hertha Berlin midfielder Krzysztof Piatek moving to Turin on loan, according to TuttoJuve.

The Bianconeri are keen on bolstering their attack and have been impressed by the Polish striker who scored 13 goals from 19 appearances in the 2018-19 season for Genoa. He subsequently joined AC Milan before leaving the club in January 2020.

Though he hasn't quite hit the heights of his first season in the Serie A again, he is still a great additional option to have in attack and that's why Juventus are considering a loan exchange. However, it will be difficult to convince Bernardeschi who is reportedly not keen on going to Germany.

Juventus consider Bernardeschi exit this winter. A few weeks ago Bernardeschi himself opened for the first time to the idea of changing team, but the proposals so far arrived on the Juve-Raiola axis have not convinced him. There's interest from Lyon. [CDS] #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) December 29, 2020

Advertisement

Matthijs De Ligt's wages the biggest issue with Dybala's contract renewal

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala has just a year and a half remaining in his current contract with Juventus and the club is keen on giving him a new deal. As such, they have tabled a €10 million per season deal to the Argentine but he has rejected it as he wants to be paid more.

As per CalcioMercato, Paulo Dybala doesn't like the terms offered to him after the club made it clear to him that they see him as a big part of their future and that they look forward to him captaining the club one day.

Dybala believes that this does not reflect in the new deal whereby he'd earn only €10 million a year. Matthijs De Ligt already earns €12 million per year at Juventus and Dybala doesn't think that this makes sense.

If things remain the same and the club and the player cannot see eye-to-eye on a new deal, they will be forced to sell him soon.