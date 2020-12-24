Juventus News Roundup: Juve interested in signing promising MLS star, Sergio Ramos could still join Juventus and more: 24 December 2020

Juventus seem to have ramped up their scouting activities in the United States and are now targeting yet another MLS youngster. They had signed United States international Weston McKennie last summer and it's an investment that seems to be paying dividends.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 24 December 2020.

Moise Kean tells Pogba of the racism he faced at Juventus

Moise Kean

In UEFA's new anti-racism documentary Outraged (via Tuttojuve), Moise Kean gets into a conversation with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba over the kind of discrimination he has had to face during his time at Turin.

Kean reveals that the abuse was not limited to the field and that he had to encounter vile messages on social media as well.

The conversation between Pogba and Kean goes like this:

Pogba: “How did you feel when racist episodes happened in Italy at Juve?”

Kean: “I didn’t take it in a happy way, I was sad. It’s bad in a football field to be insulted for the color of your skin. It was an away match against Cagliari and we heard the ‘Ooo, Ooo, Ooo’, which in Italy means’ Monkey ‘.

Advertisement

I told myself that I should have done something in that match. A cross from Bentancur arrives and I score a goal. I went under the Curva del Cagliari and I opened my arms, as if to say’ I am like this , I am black and I am what I am ‘”.

Pogba: “Have you also received insults on social media?”

Kean: “Yes, absolutely. ‘Monkey’, ‘There is no Italian black’, ‘You are not part of this country’. Instead, I was born in Italy, I feel like Moise, a black boy who is no different from the others”.

Sergio Ramos to Juventus still a possibility

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has entered the final months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. There have been suggestions that the club is looking to agree terms to a fresh deal with the Spaniard but nothing concrete has happened on that front yet.

Advertisement

Ramos, according to TuttoJuve, wants a two year deal worth €12 million per season. However, Real Madrid are not in a place where they could afford such exorbitant wages as they have been heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Juventus are eyeing a move for him and are free to start discussing terms with Sergio Ramos from next month onwards.

I somehow don't think I've ever said this in my 5 years of covering Real Madrid, but one of my favourite things to watch off the ball is Sergio Ramos's movement on a corner. It's like watching a movie. He's always looking to make sure everyone drags defenders the right way. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) December 23, 2020

Juventus interested in signing 19-year-old LA Galaxy star

Julian Araujo in action for the United States

Juventus are looking at the possibility of signing 19-year-old LA Galaxy player Julian Araujo, according to TuttoSport. Julian Araujo is a right-back who has been a mainstay in Los Angeles Galaxy's setup in this MLS season.

Juventus have been linked with FC Dallas defender Bryan Reynolds as well. Juventus want to find a long-term solution at right-back. The position is currently occupied by 33-year-old Juan Cuadrado and they want to find someone young who can take over when the Colombian decides to call it a day.