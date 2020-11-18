Juventus return to Serie A on the 22nd of November when they host Cagliari. The Old Lady are 5th in the League table with just three wins from seven fixtures.

Here is the latest from Turin on 18th November 2020

Juventus interested in France World Cup-winning striker Olivier Giroud

Juventus are interested in signing Olivier Giroud from Chelsea, according to Juvefc. Giroud has fallen down the pecking order for the London side and is looking for a move away to boost his chances of starting for the French national team.

France national team manager Didier Deschamp urged the 34-year to 'sort out' his situation with Chelsea,

"Olivier Giroud knows it, the situation he's in today cannot drag on forever. Before March he will have to find another situation than this one. I never give advice, I give an opinion. At the end of the day, it's the player's decision. "

"He has had situations that have sometimes been complicated to deal with. Today, it is not good for him. Will it stay the same or will it improve? It's up to him. He knows what I think, even if I don't forget everything he has done (for the national team) and everything he would still be able to do. "

West Ham United have also been linked with a move for the former Arsenal star, according to the same report. With the likes of Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo to compete with for a place in the starting lineup, it remains to be seen if a potential move would be suitable for Giroud.

Arthur Melo aims small dig at Barcelona

Juventus midfielder Arthur has been finding his feet under Andrea Pirlo for the Old Lady in the last few fixtures. The Brazilian was clearly unhappy with the controversial swap deal in the summer, which saw Miralem Pjanić depart to Barcelona.

The midfielder scored his first goal for the national team in the past week and couldn't resist a small dig at his former side. Speaking Football-Italia, he said,

"It’s an indescribable feeling. It’s always special to score, but the first goal is even more special. Tite treats us all the same and is very close to his players. I knew I wasn’t being called up because I didn’t play for Barcelona. But I worked hard to get back here."