Juventus kickstarted their UEFA Champions League campaign with an away win against Dynamo Kyiv thanks to an Alvaro Morata brace. There's plenty more happening at the club and here, we take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 21 October 2020.

Gerard Pique ruled out of game against Juventus through suspension

Gerard Pique

Though Barcelona registered a thumping victory against Ferencvaros in their UEFA Champions League campaign opener, a thing or two didn't go their way. Gerard Pique conceded a penalty just inside the box after fouling the Ferencvaros forward and was given the marching orders as he was the last defender.

Pique is one of the most important players and is a vital cog in the Barcelona defence line. His absence will be a big blow for Barcelona who are preparing to take on the Bianconeri next week.

Cristiano Ronaldo to have another coronavirus test today

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will undergo a test to determine whether or not he is still positive for the coronavirus today. If the tests results are favourable, then Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for selection as Juventus take on Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League next week.

Ronaldo has now missed two games for Juventus in the Serie A and it has been 10 days since he went into isolation. For Champions League games, a player has to be medically cleared to compete seven days before the game and as such, today's test will be very crucial.

The report claims that Ronaldo doesn't have to test negative to feature for Juventus against Barcelona. He needs to show that he doesn't have enough viral load in his system to transmit the virus.

The report also states that Ronaldo needs to be medically cleared to play today and that the paperwork has to be sent to the UEFA Protocol Advisory panel who will then clear him to take part in the game next week.

Juventus join race to sign Joelson Fernandes

Joelson Fernandes

Juventus have registered an interest in Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Joelson Fernandes who has been dubbed the 'new Ronaldo', according to reports. Arsenal had been linked with Fernandes over the summer but Sporting Lisbon managed to convince him to stay with them for the season.

According to the report, Joelson Fernandes' father has mentioned the Bianconeri as one of the parties interested in the youngster. Juventus have reportedly joined Arsenal, Ajax, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign the 17-year-old.