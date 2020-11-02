Juventus News Roundup: Juve looking to pull off another swap deal with Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo talks about returning to action and more: 2 November 2020

Juventus registered a thumping 4-1 win over Spezia on Sunday thanks to a brace by Cristiano Ronaldo who was sidelined for around two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 2 November 2020.

Pirlo discusses win and Paulo Dybala

Andrea Pirlo praised his team's performance after their 4-1 win over Spezia this weekend. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals while Morata and Rabiot got themselves one each. Speaking to the press after their win, manager Andrea Pirlo said,

“We played a good game, we should close it in the first half, we created a lot. If you don’t do it you risk against any opponent. We wanted to win it and Ronaldo helped us.”

He also talked about changing the system for the game and said that Dybala is improving.

Dybala is not yet at his best but he's improving and we expect it to come. We are still a work in progress. We are at 60-70%.

“We changed our system little bit, we knew Arthur would have been more free to play a little behind. Ronaldo is improving and we were waiting for him. Both him and [Paulo] Dybala are improving, let’s see how everyone feels in the coming days.”

Cristiano Ronaldo discusses return

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a couple of important games for Juventus over the past couple of weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Bianconeri hit a slump in his absence but looked much better as the Portuguese returned from his spell on the sidelines and helped his team win by scoring two goals.

After the match, Ronaldo talked about how eager was to return to action.

"I have been stationary. I had no symptoms and I felt good. Today I went back to doing what I like: playing football. We have to work hard, but we are growing. Cristiano is back, and this is the most important thing."

Happy to be back and help the team with two goals!🙏🏽

Well done team 👏🏽

Happy to be back and help the team with two goals!🙏🏽

Well done team 👏🏽

Always Fino Alla Fine 💪🏽

Juventus to offer Bernardeschi in exchange for Dembele

Juventus pulled off a stunning swap deal with Barcelona over the summer by exchanging Miralem Pjanic for Arthur. Now according to reports, Juventus are looking to offer Federico Bernardeschi to Barcelona in exchange for Ousmane Dembele.

Bernardeschi has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus after impressing initially after joining from Fiorentina in 2017. Ousmane Dembele has been inconsistent for Barcelona and has run into problems several times over his lack of discipline.