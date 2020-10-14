Juventus News Roundup: Juve looking to sign Real Madrid star on a free next summer, Reason why Aouar transfer broke down revealed and more: 14 October 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus u-23 coach Lamberto Zauli have tested positive for coronavirus and the Italian giants have been rocked by the pandemic. There's a lot going on behind the scenes with the players being called up for international duty.

Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 14 October 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus and has now left the Portuguese international side to return to Turin, as per reports. The Juventus star will take an ambulance plane from Lisbon to Turin and will finish his isolation period in Italy.

Ronaldo was tested positive for the virus on Monday and has been in isolation ever since though he has been asymptomatic. On Tuesday, he took another test which confirmed the positive result. Ronaldo is the only player from the Portuguese side who has tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Reason why Aouar to Juventus failed revealed

Several European giants had registered an interest in Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer transfer window. However, the 22-year-old stayed put at the club despite all the interest.

Arsenal had come close to signing him but the move collpased. Now the reason why Juventus had failed to land him has been revealed. According to France Football, Juventus had offered Federico Berardeschi in exchange for Aouar.

However, Bernardeschi rejected the chance to move to Lyon and that became a stumbling block. Bernardeschi has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus but he wants to stay and fight for a place in Turin as Lyon hadn't qualified for the Champions League this term.

Juventus are expected to return for Aouar next summer.

Juventus will look to sign Sergio Ramos next summer

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on a free when his deal runs out next summer. Sergio Ramos has won four Champions League titles and was the club's second highest goalscorer in the La Liga last season.

But he has failed to reach an agreement with Real Madrid over a new deal and as such, he could be available as a free agent at the end of this season. A move to Juventus will see Sergio Ramos reunite with his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Ramos is not a long-term solution by any means, he continues to be one of the best defenders in the world and will definitely improve Juventus.