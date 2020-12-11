Juventus News Roundup: Juve open to swapping Cristiano Ronaldo for Paul Pogba, Bianconeri set to beat Inter Milan to sign Serie A star and more: 11 December 2020

Juventus are riding on a high after beating Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions League as they prepare to take on Genoa in the Serie A on Sunday. Without further ado, let's take a look a the top stories involving Juventus from 11 December 2020.

Sandro Tonali's agent reveals why Juventus missed out on signing the youngster

Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali was one of the most sought after youngsters during the summer transfer window. His team Brescia were relegated from the Italian top-flight and Tonali was viewed as one of the players who would definitely leave the club.

Tonali ended up joining AC Milan on loan and now his agent Beppe Bozzo has revealed toTuttosport (via Football Italia) why Juventus missed out on signing the 20-year-old.

“Negotiations were not easy, the most difficult thing was to convince [Massimo] Cellino he wanted to move to Milan at all costs. He had other offers on the table and Milan could only sign him on loan with an option to buy. The player’s desire to play for the team of his heart made the difference. Cellino understood it in the end.

“Juventus and Inter came really close to signing him, but Milan prevailed. He was born in 2000 but he tooks older, he is only focused on football, he doesn’t follow social media or modern life. Sandro aims to the top, he is a smart and clever guy, very rational.”

Juventus tipped to beat Inter Milan to Nicolo Rovella

Nicolo Rovella

19-year-old Genoa midfielder Nicolo Rovella is one of the breakout stars in the Serie A this season. Juventus have registered an interest in Nicolo Rovella who has been scouted by Inter Milan for a while now, according to Calciomercato.

The report claims that Juventus are in a better position to sign the youngster as they enjoy a good relationship with Genoa. Juventus have sent three players namely Mattia Perin, Luca Pellegrini and Marko Pjaca on loan to Genoa and the clubs are on good terms.

Juventus are reportedly looking to offer one of their on-loan players in a swap deal to sign Nicolo Rovella.

Juventus 'not against' swapping Cristiano Ronaldo for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo

According to The Independent, Paul Pogba is most likely to join Juventus after leaving Manchester United. However, the Bianconeri might find it hard to furnish the funds to match Manchester United's asking price for the French midfielder.

As such, they are open to a swap offer and the report claims that Juventus are open to selling Paulo Dybala or Cristiano Ronaldo in return for Paul Pogba. Allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave will help free up their wage bill and also help them play a more collective style of game which both Maurizio Sarri and Pirlo have wanted.

The report claims that Cristiano Ronaldo is a player that Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has coveted for a long time.