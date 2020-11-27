Juventus News Roundup: Juve plotting audacious move for £39 million-rated Manchester United star, Bianconeri re-ignite interest in Argentinian midfielder and more: 27 November 2020

By the looks of it, Juventus are preparing for a busy January transfer window as Andrea Pirlo remains keen on improving his side as soon as the opportunity arises. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 27 November 2020.

Juventus might be unable to match Hakan Calhanoglu's contract demands

Hungary v Turkey - UEFA Nations League

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is reportedly unsettled at the club and is seeking an exit. The 26-year-old is now in the final months of his contract with the Rossoneri but the club remains hopeful of tying him to a new deal.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus and Manchester United are both interested parties as AC Milan's offers continue to fall short of Calhanoglu's demands. The report claims that the Turkish international wants £7 million a year in wages.

This could prove to be a major stumbling block for Juventus who are still reeling from the financial strain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With a European giant such as Manchester United in the hunt, Juventus will have to cough up the money if they are to have any chance of signing Calhanoglu and they simply don't seem to be in the right condition to do so.

Rodrigo de Paul emerges as a target for Juventus

Rodrigo de Paul

Juventus had been linked with Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul during the summer. The 26-year-old has been one of the best players for Udinese and his consistency has been impressive. The Bianconeri have thus reignited their interest in him, according to Calciomercato.

Juventus are so keen on landing him that they have already started hatching a plan to sign him. Udinese reportedly want somewhere between €30-40 million for the Argentine.

Juventus had signed Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata in the summer on loan deals with the option to make it permanent. They are looking to follow the same M.O when it comes to Rodrigo de Paul owing to the financial constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It doesn't have to be Inter (it should be) but a big club HAS to rescue Don Rodrigo De Paul this season. https://t.co/s4I561MCwt — Uncle Sharma (@RSharmzz) November 24, 2020

Juventus considering the signing of Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek

Manchester United signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax in the summer for a reported sum of £39 million. However, van de Beek has struggled to break into the starting XI and speculations have been rife over his future.

Now as per the latest reports, the Old Lady are considering recruiting him as early as January hoping that they can entice him with the prospect of a reunion with former Ajax teammate Matthijs De Ligt.

However, it looks really far-fetched right now as Manchester United are unlikely to give up on the Dutchman just yet especially when he has impressed so much in the limited playing time that he has been given.

He has a lot to offer for the club and Solskjaer just does not seem like a manager who would let go of that kind of talent without giving him a proper chance.