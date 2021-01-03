Juventus News Roundup: Juve plotting swap deal for Atalanta star, AC Milan's stance on Bianconeri's offer for Leao revealed and more- 3 January 2021

Juventus are looking to use some of their fringe players as leverage to land their transfer targets in this January transfer window.

Juventus return to the field tonight to take on Udinese at the Allianz Field. They will be looking to get back to winning ways and January will be important to the club on various counts.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 3 January 2021.

Everton to offer an 18-month contract to Sami Khedira

Sami Khedira

Sami Khedira's decision to stay put at Juventus in hopes of winning a place back in the lineup backfired dearly and he was left on the sidelines consistently for the first half of the season. Now the German international has traveled to England to discuss his future with potential suitors.

According to Daily Express, Everton are all set to offer Sami Khedira an 18-month contract with the option of extending it by another year on the assurance that he is willing to take a wage cut. Juventus are desperate to offload him and Khedira has already revealed his desire to play in England.

“The Premier League is still missing in my collection, to play there would be the icing on the cake. I’ve done a lot of extra sessions with fitness coaches to get myself ready for a higher pace and intensity in the Premier League.”

Everton have held talks with Sami Khedira. The German midfielder is keen to join the club on an 18-month contract. — Gabby Goldblurt (@goldblurt) January 2, 2021

Advertisement

AC Milan reject Juventus' swap deal for Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao

AC Milan striker Rafael Leao is a top transfer target for the Bianconeri. However, due to their current financial condition, Juventus will not able to offer a lot of cash and as such they are looking to pull off swap deals.

According to Tancredi Palmieri, Juventus offered out-of-favour winger Federico Bernardeschi to AC Milan in exchange for Rafael Leao. However, AC Milan rejected the offer as they are betting on Leao delivering on his promise and they view him as a player for the future.

La Juventus ha offerto Bernardeschi al Milan in cambio di Leao.

Rifiutato — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 3, 2021

Advertisement

Juventus want Papu Gomez

Papu Gomez

Juventus are looking to include Federico Bernardeschi in a swap deal to sign Atalanta star Papu Gomez, according to TuttoJuve. The Bianconeri are desperate to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window after enduring a difficult first half to the 2020-21 season.

Papu Gomez has been one of the best players in the Serie A for a while now. He can play in any position across the frontline and has already scored four goals and provided two assists in the league so far.

Juventus are looking at Bernardeschi as someone they can use as makeweight in an exchange deal. He has rejected a move away from the club in the past but given how Atalanta are one of the most entertaining sides in the league, Bernardeschi might just be tempted to move.