Juventus News Roundup: Juve reveals stance on Paul Pogba transfer, Bianconeri agree terms with MLS star and more: 27 December 2020

Juventus have revealed their stance on signing Paul Pogba. They are also one step closer to signing one of the best MLS youngsters.

Juventus have been forced to go into the winter break on the back of a 3-0 humbling at the hands of Fiorentina. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 27 December 2020.

Juventus looking to sell Bernardeschi next month

Federico Bernardeschi has found it hard to nail down a starting spot in Andrea Pirlo's starting XI at Juventus and has been extensively linked with a move away from the club.

Bernardeschi did get to feature a few times this season but of late, it looks like he's returned to the fringes. And according to Calciomercato, Andrea Pirlo is not convinced that Bernardeschi suits the style of play that he is looking to implement and does not view him as anything more than a second-choice player.

As such, the Bianconeri is looking to sell him when the transfer window reopens in a few days. Bernardeschi's current deal at Juventus will expire in 2022 and the club has no interest in renewing his deal.

Juventus receive thumbs up from Bryan Reynolds

According to Goal Italia’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti, Juventus have received a thumbs up from FC Dallas star Bryan Reynolds ahead of a potential transfer. Juventus have ramped up their scouting in the United States of America after seeing how good a signing Weston McKennie has been.

Several sides are interested in Bryan Reynolds but Juventus are the frontrunners to sign him and have reportedly agreed terms with the 19-year-old right-back. It won't be very difficult for a club like Juventus to sign Reynolds from an MLS team given the financial clout that they have especially now that the player has given them the go-ahead.

La #Juve ha illustrato il suo progetto a #Reynolds: prestito (in sinergia) e garanzie sull’approdo a Torino al termine della stagione. C’è l’ok del giocatore, ma resta da trovare l’intesa economica. Resiste l’offerta del Club Brugge. No accordo con la Roma. 🇺🇸@GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) December 27, 2020

Juventus worried about expenditure as Pogba rumours heat up

Juventus want to sign Paul Pogba as early as January as there are other teams interested in him but are not fully convinced by the financial feasibility of a potential deal, according to Eurosport. His exorbitant wages pose a big problem and the Bianconeri are already looking to prepare a swap deal so as to cut costs.

Juventus reportedly have an unrealistic idea of what Pogba is worth and unless Manchester United are willing to settle for a meagre £50 million, they will have to look for a swap deal.

Real Madrid are also in the hunt but are okay with negotiating a deal next summer.