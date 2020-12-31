Juventus News Roundup: Juve set to beat Barcelona to sign Ligue 1 striker, Bianconeri outcast seeks permission to travel to England and more: 31 December 2020

Juventus have moved ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign one of their top transfer targets.

Juventus will be desperate to put the 3-0 humbling they received at the hands of Fiorentina right before the winter break behind them as they take on Udinese this Sunday. The club is braced for a busy month as the transfer window reopens tomorrow.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 31 December 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he hopes to play many more years

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong at the age of 35 and has been Juventus' standout performer so far this season. He has told reporters via Football Italia that he is not retiring any time soon.

The Portuguese said:

“It doesn’t matter the age. What is important is the mind. It doesn’t matter if Cristiano Ronaldo is good, you don’t know tomorrow what is going to happen. I live in the present, in the moment.

The moment is good, I feel happy, I feel sharp and in a good moment in my life. I hope to play many, many years more but you never know.

“This is football, we don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. When I speak to young boys I always say ‘enjoy the moment’ because we never know what will happen. My eyes see the future very, very bright, so I am happy with that.”

Sami Khedira seeks permission to go to England

Sami Khedira (second from right)

Juventus outcast Sami Khedira has sought permission from the club to travel to England to check out opportunities, according to Football Italia. Juventus wanted Sami Khedira to terminate his contract and take a payout from the club in the summer.

However, the German international refused to agree to terminate his contract hoping to stay and fight for a place in the side. Things haven't worked out in his favour and he has not featured for the Bianconeri under new manager Andrea Pirlo.

However, Khedira has plenty of admirers in England with Everton touted to be a potential destination and is now looking to travel to England to seek out new opportunities.

Juventus favourites to sign Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay

According to reports, Juventus have edged past Barcelona in the race to sign Olympique Lyon forward Memphis Depay. Depay had been heavily linked with Barcelona in the summer but the Catalans failed to sell any of their players and were thus not eligible to sign him.

Olympique Lyon and Juventus share a good working relationship and the Old Lady are reportedly willing to offer Federico Bernardeschi in exchange for Memphis Depay whom Lyon are willing to let go for as little as £5 million in January as they run the risk of losing him for free in the summer.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is currently ready to see the season out with Martin Braithwaite who has been impressive of late. The Catalans have reportedly switched their attentions to signing a centre-back leaving Juventus favourites to sign Depay.