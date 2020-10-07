Juventus News Roundup: Juve in talks to sign Barcelona star, Bianconeri players reported for breaching quarantine and more: 7 October 2020

Juventus seem to be already moving on to the next order of business after the end of the summer transfer window. The clubs have all currently disbanded for the international break and there's plenty happening away from the field.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 7 October 2020.

Juventus announce UEFA Champions League squad

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala

Juventus have announced their squad for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. They have been drawn with the likes of Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros. The Old Lady will start their European campaign by taking on Dynamo Kyiv away from home.

Juventus squad for the UEFA Champions League:

Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Buffon, Pinsoglio

Defenders: Chiellini, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Demiral, Frabotta, Cuadrado

Midfielders: Arthur, Ramsey, McKennie, Rabiot, Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Kulusevski, Portanova

Attackers: Chiesa, Dybala, Morata, Ronaldo

Some Juventus players reported for breaching quarantine

Juan Cuadrado

The Turin Health authority have reported some of the Juventus players for breaching the COVID-19 quarantine regulations. The team was put into isolation as a precautionary measure after two club staff members were tested positive.

Juventus players reportedly breached quarantine regulations in order to respond to call-ups from their national sides. The players who have been reported for doing this are Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gianluigi Buffon and Merih Demiral.

The players will be fined €400 each.

Juventus already in talks with Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is already holding discussions with Juventus over a move to Turin next summer. According to Catalunya Radio, Ousmane Dembele rejected a move to Manchester United on deadline day as he has his heart set on a move to Juventus.

Dembele reportedly believes that he can regain his form by moving to Italy. There has been plenty of speculation about a potential move to Juventus for Dembele with several reports claiming that Juventus were looking to bring in the Frenchman in exchange for Douglas Costa earlier this summer.

But for now, Dembele will stay focused on regaining his starting berth in Ronald Koeman's playing XI. He has fallen down the pecking order and is below the likes of Ansu Fati and Francisco Trincao.

Manchester United tried to sign Dembele on deadline day as a deal for Jadon Sancho continued to remain elusive. They ended up signing Edinson Cavani on a free and is unlikely to return for Dembele given his injury record.