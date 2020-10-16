Juventus News Roundup: Juve transfer target makes decision on his future, Paulo Dybala set to miss weekend game and more: 16 October 2020

Juventus were largely low-key in the summer transfer window but fared well ultimately and managed to reduce the average age of their squad by two years whilst signing some top quality players. The Bianconeri are now looking to settle down early in a new and exciting season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 16 October 2020.

Kaka backs Pirlo to succeed as Juventus manager

Pirlo (left) and Kaka (right) during their time together at AC Milan

Former Ballon d'Or winner Kaka has backed his former teammate to succeed as the Juventus manager. Andrea Pirlo was surprisingly named as the new Juventus coach this summer after Maurizio Sarri was given the sack.

Pirlo and Kaka were teammates when AC Milan won the Champions League and multiple Scudettos. Kaka believes that Pirlo has learned from the best during his time as a player and that he will be as unique a manager as he was a player.

Kaka told La Gazetta Dello Sport (via Football Italia),

“It’s fun. I enjoy seeing my former teammates being involved in great teams. He seemed destined to take over the youth team and work his way up, but he has already arrived there.”

OK, Andrea knows football, it will be nice to follow him. He has been fortunate to work with and learn from many great coaches. Ancelotti, Allegri, Conte. In the end, I still think Pirlo will be unique, even as a coach.”

Advertisement

Paulo Dybala will miss weekend game

Paulo Dybala

Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala will miss their weekend game as he recovers from gastroenteritis, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The report claims that Andrea Pirlo has quite a few injury issues to worry about with Dybala being one of the players who are likely to miss out.

Though Dybala will miss the game, new signing Federico Chiesa will be available for selection and could make his first appearance for the Bianconeri. Cristiano Ronaldo will also be unavailable as he is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Paulo Dybala.



That's what the papers are saying.



The latest gossip: https://t.co/G7PqYN5fh0#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/pbfK5B4hsE — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 16, 2020

Advertisement

Edin Dzeko to sign new deal at AS Roma

Edin Dzeko

Juventus had reportedly tried to sign Edin Dzeko during the summer but the Old Lady ultimately ended up signing Alvaro Morata. Dzeko's current contract at AS Roma runs out in 2022 and as per the latest reports, he wants to extend his contract by a year.

If he signs a new deal, Dzeko is unlikely to ever make a move to Juventus. Juventus had signed Morata on a loan deal with an option to buy and if he fails to impress over the course of the season, there is a chance that the Bianconeri will come back for Dzeko.