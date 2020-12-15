Juventus News Roundup: Juve want to swap Paulo Dybala for Paul Pogba, Bianconeri's top transfer target's release clause to be lowered and more: 15 December 2020

Juventus have a lot of internal issues brewing underneath the surface. The club is braced for a busy January transfer window. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 15 December 2020.

Mino Raiola offers yet another update on Paul Pogba's future

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's talkative agent Mino Raiola has provided us with yet another update on the player's future. Raiola had ruffled a few feathers last week when he announced that it is over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

Mino Raiola was present at the Golden Boy Awards ceremony where his client Erling Haaland received the honour. He dismissed the chance of Paul Pogba switching clubs in January as big players do not usually move in the winter transfer window. Raiola says,



“He will have a great future, I don’t know. I read the future, not the futures. In England they are very sensitive when it comes to Pogba. I have expressed my thoughts, my opinion.

Nothing striking, I think it’s clear. said to speak in the summer, the big players hardly move in January. Now let’s see in the summer, we live a very changed world. ”

Nicolo Rovella's release clause to go down in new deal

Nicolo Rovella

Genoa midfielder Nicolo Rovella is one of the most sought-after youngsters in the game right now. According to Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato), Rovella is set to put pen to paper on a new deal at Genoa.

Rovella is in the final months of his contract and would have been available for free next summer. Genoa do not want to lose him for free and the new deal will act as an insurance. The new contract will place his release clause between €5 million and €8 million.

Though several clubs are interested in signing Rovella, Juventus are favourites to land him by virtue of their good relationship with Genoa.

✍️ Remember the name, Nicolò Rovella.



🇮🇹 The 19 year-old is a deep-lying playmaker who has broken into Genoa's first team this year. He has all of the credentials to become a household name in Italian football.



Inter & Juventus are both battling to sign the U21 international. pic.twitter.com/E6Y1RiBTpl — Soccer Manager Games (@SoccerManager) December 11, 2020

Juventus want to swap Paulo Dybala for Paul Pogba

Paulo Dybala

According to Calciomercato, Paulo Dybala will not be extending his contract at Juventus. The Argentine international is going through a difficult phase in his career and the club and him have not been able to see eye to eye about a new contract.

Paul Pogba is reportedly all set to move on from Manchester United. Juventus are keen on bringing him back and according to Rai Sport (via Calciomercato), the Bianconeri are looking at the possibility of swapping Paulo Dybala for Paul Pogba.

Manchester United were interested in signing Dybala from Juventus last summer and reports claimed that he came close to joining the Old Trafford outfit as well. The Red Devils are well aware of the fact that they can rake in a good amount of money by selling Pogba and this might be a swap deal that they could be interested in.