Juventus News Roundup: Mino Raiola offers Paul Pogba to Juventus, £72 million star offered to six Premier League sides and more: 8 December 2020

Juventus will take on Barcelona at the Camp Nou in their final UEFA Champions League group stage fixture tonight. The world is waiting with bated breath for the reunion of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 8 December 2020.

Pirlo says Messi probably has a psychological problem

FC Barcelona v C.A. Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Lionel Messi has not been at his sparkling best this season and Andrea Pirlo believes that it might have been caused by everything that was going on around him in the summer. Pirlo does not think that Messi is fading but instead believes that his dip in form is owing to the troubles he has had over the past few months.

Speaking ahead of their game against Barcelona, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said,

"[Messi] is at a special moment in his life, not in his career, because he had a problem this summer. [It's about] whether he would stay at Barcelona or not.

"But during games he has always shown his value. More than a football [issue], he probably has a psychological problem, but I don't want to go into it, as it has nothing to do with us. Messi is a phenomenon and he has shown it."

Paulo Dybala offered to the Premier League big six

Paulo Dybala has been far from his best this season

According to a 90 min exclusive, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been offered to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Liverpool in addition to both Manchester clubs. Dybala had come close to leaving Juventus in 2019 and was heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

However, he ended up staying put and enjoyed a good season in Turin. But he has not performed well under Andrea Pirlo this season and Paulo Dybala has fallen down the pecking order.

The Premier League clubs are a bit wary after wasting some time in pursuing a deal for Dybala and want the Argentine to go public with his wish of leaving Juventus, as per the report.

Mino Raiola says Pogba can come back to Juventus

Mino Raiola has dropped a bombshell on Manchester United by saying that it is over for Paul Pogba at the club in a Tuttosport exclusive (via Goal). He revealed that Pogba is unhappy at the Old Trafford club and that it is best for both parties to part ways at the earliest.

Raiola also talked up a move to Juventus and said that the Frenchman's former club is a potential destination. He said,

"Paul is unhappy with Man United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to. Paul needs a new team, a change of air.

"Maybe Juventus could be his next destination. Why not? Among other things, the relationship with the club and with his former team-mates is excellent. At the time of Covid, not many teams can afford to buy Paul. The important thing is to want it (a deal for Pogba)."