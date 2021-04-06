Juventus News Roundup: Napoli clash crucial for Pirlo's future, Bianconeri withdraw contract offer for star and more | 6th April, 2021

Major movements could be happening at Juventus, as Andrea Pirlo may be in danger of being sacked.

Juventus face Napoli on Wednesday in what will be the Bianconeri's most important game of the season. Pirlo will need his men to step up and win all three points, or risk dropping out of the top four.

With that being said, here is the latest Juventus news for April 6, 2021:

Juventus make contact with Massimiliano Allegri

Max Allegri was Juventus' manager for six years

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli reportedly met with former manager Max Allegri over the weekend. The Italian has been heavily linked with a return to the club if the Bianconeri do decide to part ways with Andrea Pirlo.

According to Football Italia, the meeting over the Easter weekend was not for business, but the situation between the two parties is being constantly monitored.

The report also states that Juventus' clash with Napoli on Wednesday will be decisive for Andrea Pirlo's future at the club moving forward.

There are rumors about an Allegri return to make sure the club will get top 4. The game against Napoli can be decisive.



Juventus withdraw Paulo Dybala contract offer

Paulo Dybala is set to leave the club in the summer

Juventus have reportedly withdrawn from negotiations over Paulo Dybala's contract renewal. The Bianconeri are ready to part ways with the forward in the summer.

According to Football Italia, the club have lost patience with Paulo Dybala's indecisiveness and do not want to progress with talks.

Juventus reportedly offered that Argentine a contract worth €10 million-a-year, but the forward was holding out for €15 million.

GIven his injury record, the Bianconeri do not believe that Dybala is worth so much money, and are now looking to sell him at the end of the season.

🎙| @FabrizioRomano: “Paulo Dybala is leaving Juventus. There’s still no agreement on his contract, they have been negotiating for nearly 2 years. That’s my personal feeling, he’s leaving Juventus this summer” — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) April 6, 2021

Juventus will have to pay €15 million for target

Eldor Shomurodov in action for Genoa

Juventus will reportedly have to pay €15 million if they are to sign Genoa striker Eldor Shomurodov in the summer.

According to Calciomercato, the transfer value of the Uzbek has doubled this season and the Bianconeri will have to shell out €15 million if they want to sign him in the summer.

With Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala's futures at the club in doubt, Shomurodov is seen as a cheaper alternative to back up Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

Juventus are also interested in Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette and Marseille's Arkadiusz Milik, but the duo would cost significantly more than the Genoa hitman.