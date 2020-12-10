Juventus News Roundup: Paul Pogba chooses next club, Barcelona open to selling Juve transfer target and more: 10 December 2020

Juventus are on a high after beating Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou. The club is preparing for a busy January transfer window and without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 10 December 2020.

Ronald Koeman says Juventus did not play fair

Ronald Koeman was pretty annoyed with the behaviour of the players on the the Juventus bench. When the referee awarded a second penalty to Juventus, several Bianconeri players who were on the bench urged the ref to show a second yellow card to Clement Lenglet.

Speaking to the press after the game, Koeman said (via CalcioJ),

“They didn’t have any fair play, asking to the referee for a yellow card isn’t part of my football philosophy”

He subsequently spoke about his players' mistakes and slammed them for not bringing the right attitude to the game.

“We were scared by Juventus, we didn’t have the right attitude in the first half, our defence was poor, we improved in the second half but it was late to avoid the defeat”.

Barcelona open to selling Samuel Umtiti

Barcelona are open to offloading centre-back Samuel Umtiti and Juventus are interested in bringing him in as early as January, according to Daily Mail. Barcelona are reportedly open to sending the Frenchman on loan.

Umtiti only recently returned from his latest spell on the sidelines against Juventus and the Catalans are looking to get him off their wage book for now. There are two reports that make contrasting claims.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona are looking to sell him and will slash their asking price while Sport are of the opinion that they are looking to send him out on loan in order for him to gain more minutes before he starts featuring regularly again for Barcelona.

Paul Pogba chooses Juventus as next club

Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. Mino Raiola dropped a bombshell on the Red Devils earlier this week, saying that it is over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

Now, as per The Times, Paul Pogba wants to return to Juventus with whom he won four Serie A titles. Juventus manager Fabio Paratici was asked about the Paul Pogba transfer and he did not rule out a move for the Frenchman. He said,

"We love Paul, he’s an amazing player but he’s playing for Manchester United now. We know so well the value of Paul Pogba. We also know his price, so we will see what happens.’