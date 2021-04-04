Juventus News Roundup: Pirlo disappointed with Torino draw, Pogba unlikely to join Bianconeri, and more | 4th April, 2021

Juventus lost more ground in the Serie A title race following their 2-2 draw against city rivals Torino. It now seems highly unlikely that the Bianconeri will retain the Scudetto this season.

Andrea Pirlo's side have slipped to fourth in the league standings, a whopping 12 points behind runaway league leaders Inter Milan. Juventus are now in a race to finish in the top four, with both Atalanta and Napoli competing for the Champions League spots.

On that note, let's have a look at the latest Juventus news as on 4th April, 2021

Pirlo disappointed after Juventus' draw with Torino

Andrea Pirlo was understandably far from pleased after Juventus' 2-2 draw against Torino. The Bianconeri head coach rued his side's wastefulness, saying:

"When you don't win, you can't be satisfied. We need to improve; we are working for this, but we need victories to find serenity. We are not happy with how we are doing this season; we have lost a lot of points along the way, and we have to do better."

He continued:

"I saw pride a little intermittently; we complicate the games ourselves. There are mistakes that are happening a little too often . We must understand that at this moment we cannot be out of focus even for a second, because every time we lose the ball, we concede a goal. We have played many games, but a bit of clarity is lacking. We cannot afford it because we are in a delicate moment. It takes a thousand per thousand concentration, and unfortunately that is not always the case."

Advertisement

Juventus to lose out on Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been a subject of interest for Juventus for many years now.

Andrea Pirlo has been a huge admirer of the Frenchman and wants to bring him back to the club. However, it now seems that Pogba will not be joining the Bianconeri in the summer.

According to Stretty News, Juventus have informed Paul Pogba's agent that they will not be able to afford a move for the French midfielder this summer. That would come as a huge blow to the Pogba camp, as the Frenchman's agent was vocal about the midfielder wanting to leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are ready to cash in on the midfielder.

Advertisement

"If Pogba was able to pick his next club, he would choose Juventus, he remained very attached to the club."



[Di Marzio via @Elvin_JFC] pic.twitter.com/2zxZmNoYTL — Juve Canal (@juvecanal2) March 30, 2021

Everton interested in Paulo Dybala

Paolo Dybala is likely to leave Juventus this summer.

Everton are reportedly interested in Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala. Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of the forward and would like to make a move for Dybala in the summer.

Dybala is likely to be sold by Juventus this summer after the two parties could not come to an agreement over a contract extension. Andrea Pirlo has reportedly lost patience with Dybala and is likely to part ways with the forward at the end of the season.

According to Caught Offside, however, Dybala has no interest in joining Everton and would prefer a move to a bigger club if he does leave Juventus.

Dybala doesnt fancy a move to Everton.https://t.co/F4D25Pu6nG — Futaa.com (@Futaacom) April 4, 2021