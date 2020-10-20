Juventus News Roundup: Pirlo discusses 'angry' conversation with Paulo Dybala, Juve's chances of keeping three points against Napoli handed boost and more: 20 October 2020

Juventus will kickstart their UEFA Champions League campaign for 2020-21 against Dynamo Kyiv. There's a lot happening away from the field as well. Let's take a look at the top news stories involving Juventus from 20 October 2020.

Juventus could keep all three points against Napoli despite appeal

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso

The Juventus-Napoli game which was supposed to take place before the international break did not happen as Napoli was advised not to show up for the game due to the coronavirus situation. A couple of players and a few staff members had tested positive for the virus prior to the game.

Serie A, however, gave the go-ahead for the game and Juventus even announced their starting lineup an hour before it. Since the fixture was cancelled owing to Napoli's absence, a tribunal that was set up to decide on the outcome of the game handed Juventus a 3-0 win by way of forfeiture.

Napoli have appealed against the decision. But Juventus have been handed a boost in their attempt to keep all three points as Parma had also had five positive cases ahead of their game against Udinese this past weekend and yet showed up for it.

As such, Napoli are now reportedly bereft of a solid argument and this means that Juventus are likely to keep all three points.

OFFICIAL: Juventus have been given a 3-0 victory over Napoli, who failed to show up for their match on October 4.



Napoli have also been deducted one point in Serie A for not following COVID-19 protocol. pic.twitter.com/2reQOfUSeN — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 14, 2020

Andrea Pirlo discusses conversation with Paulo Dybala

Advertisement

Paulo Dybala (right)

Paulo Dybala is yet to feature for the Bianconeri in the new season and was left distraught after not getting selected for Juventus' match against Crotone. The Argentinian had reportedly taken his case up with club chief Fabio Paratici in the tunnel after the game.

Now, Pirlo has discussed the situation with Dybala ahead of Juventus' UEFA Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv. He said,

"I talked to him [Paulo Dybala] yesterday as I do to everyone else. He was a bit angry for not having played in Crotone, but we have to remember that he hasn't played for three months. He spent ten days in his room in Argentina taking medicines because he couldn't train."

Matthijs De Ligt nearing return from injury

Matthijs De Ligt

Advertisement

Juventus have been handed a boost as Matthijs De Ligt is reportedly close to returning from the sidelines. He is close to returning to full training and joined his teammates in their preparations ahead of their game against Dynamo Kyiv.

De Ligt underwent a surgery on his right shoulder in August and has been out of action ever since. The report claims that he could be in action when Juventus take on Lazio on November 8th.