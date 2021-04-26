Juventus News Roundup: Pirlo speaks after Fiorentina draw, Moise Kean open to return and more | 25th April, 2021

Juventus suffered yet another disappointing result as they drew 1-1 against Fiorentina in Serie A.

The draw leaves them at 4th in the table and with Napoli yet to play, the Bianconeri could see themselves in 5th by Monday night. The pressure is truly on Andrea Pirlo right now, as Juventus not qualifying for the Champions League would be disastrous for a club of this stature.

With that being said, here is the latest Juventus news as of 25th April, 2021

Andrea Pirlo not happy with Juventus' season

Pirlo has had a disappointing season with Juventus

Andrea Pirlo addressed the media after Juventus' draw against Fiorentina and was in glum mood, confessing that the season up to this point hadn't gone the way he envisioned it at the start of the season. He explained:

"It is different, as the initial expectations both for me and the team were different. I don’t believe that we worked the way we wanted to. You learn with every game that goes by, but I am not happy considering the initial expectations and I don’t think the club is either."

Juventus now face an uphill battle to finish in the top 4 and qualify for the Champions League.

For nine straight seasons Juventus have won Serie A.



This year, if their rivals win their games in hand, they are fighting just to stay in the Champions League places. pic.twitter.com/N2Tlw4aVgv — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 25, 2021

Pirlo's future at Juventus depends on Champions League qualification

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici was asked about Andrea Pirlo's future at the club beyond this season. Paratici insinuated that even though he is happy with Pirlo at the helm, the Italian's future depends on whether or not the Bianconeri qualify for the Champions League. He said:

"With the qualification in the Champions Pirlo certainly remains. But honestly we don't even think about not finishing in the top four, also because we have great confidence in our team and our coach."

Moise Kean opens door to Juventus return

Moise Kean in action for PSG

Italian striker Moise Kean would be open to returning to Juventus in the future. The 21-year old, currently on loan at PSG, left Juventus for Everton back in 2019. Although his career at Everton didn't pan out as expected, Kean has been a huge success at PSG and has taken Ligue 1 by storm.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Kean was asked about his time at Juventus. He said:

"I had a lot of important coaches at Juve, including Fabio Grosso at the youth team and [Massimiliano] Allegri, who put his faith in me despite the fact I was a bit of a hot-head at the time… He let me play, he believed in me. I will always be grateful. will be honest, I was a bit disappointed to leave Juve. I grew up there, I don’t know where I’d be now without that club. Then I realised this is the life of a football player and had to accept it. Juve will always remain in my heart."

When asked about a potential return to Turin in the future, Kean replied:

"I don’t know. I’m going to enjoy the Champions League semi-final and then we’ll see. Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow."

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported last week that Demiral was one of four players Juventus would be prepared to use in a player-plus-cash deal for desired summer target Moise Kean.



Juventus have put a 34.5m price tag on Demiral and Everton seem to be interested..... pic.twitter.com/Pernoz8TLM — Viva (@VivaEFC) April 21, 2021