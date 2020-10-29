Juventus News Roundup: Real Madrid to offer two players in exchange for Dybala, Pirlo says Juventus are not on Barcelona's level and more: 29 October 2020

Juventus suffered yet another disappointing result against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. It has been anything but an ideal start to the season for the Bianconeri and there's a lot happening in and around the club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 29 October 2020.

Andrea Pirlo says Juventus are not on Barcelona's level yet

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo was in a reflective mood after Juventus' 2-0 loss to Barcelona and wants to look ahead. Speaking after the game, Pirlo said,

“We knew it’d be tough against a side that plays good football, that is accustomed to playing at this level, whereas we are a work in progress. Ultimately, it’s a match that will be useful for us to grow and improve in future.”

Pirlo sounded frustrated about the lack of options at his disposal and Merih Demiral's sending off definitely didn't help either.

“I hope to have more players back soon, because I don’t have many options and those I start end up having to play almost 90 minutes twice a week. That’s not easy for them, especially when they are young and inexperienced.

“It’s frustrating when you are down to ten men, as you can’t go to press them, otherwise it just ends up running on empty. That’s what the lads didn’t realise when we went down to ten.”

Juventus to stick with Pirlo but have an alternate plan if things don't turn around

Rookie manager Andrea Pirlo has not got Juventus off to a great start to the season. They have won only two of their five league matches so far and the defeat against Barcelona in the Champions League has definitely not helped.

Now as per reports, Juventus board wants to back Pirlo as the senior players love his leadership. However, they are planning on bringing Max Allegri back if the team's form doesn't improve over the course of November.

Real Madrid to offer Vinicius and Isco in exchange for Dybala

Vinicius Jr. and Isco

Real Madrid would consider offering Vinicius Jr. and Isco to Juventus in exchange for Paulo Dybala, as per reports. Both Vinicius and Isco have been at the end of a lot of receivstick at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The new plan is being sketched subsequent to the latest dressing room fallouts at Real Madrid. Isco was recently caught on camera questioning Zidane's tactics during El Clasico after he was left on the bench.

Isco was caught saying,

'If he (Zidane) has to bring me off, he substitutes me in minute 50 or 60 of the game, sometimes at half-time.

'If he has to put me on, he puts me on in the 80th minute.'

In addition to this, Karim Benzema was caught in a footage telling Ferland Mendy not to pass the ball to Vinicius during the half-time break in the game against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Real Madrid had paid £38 million to secure Vinicius' services but Zidane will be ready to let him and Isco leave if that means Paulo Dybala can join the team.