Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo left frustrated with club, Pirlo speaks about difficult season and more | April 12th, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club has become subject of speculation because of his behaviour following Juventus' game against Genoa.

The win against Genoa was a huge step towards the Italian side finishing in the top 4. The Bianconeri are now only one point behind AC Milan, who are second in the table.

Juventus face Atalanta next week, and Andrea Pirlo will be vary of the threat that the La Dea carry. If the Bianconeri can get past Gian Piero Gasparini's side, they will cement their place in the top 4.

With that being said, here is the latest Juventus news on 12th April, 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly unhappy at Juventus

Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour of late could be an indication that he is not happy with his current situation at Juventus. Following Juventus' 3-1 win over Genoa, Ronaldo appeared visibly frustrated and was seen throwing his jersey furiously to the ground.

However, according to Football Italia, his frustration didn't end there. Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly seen punching the wall after heading down the tunnel. The forward also left the stadium without speaking to his teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at Juventus is up at the end of next season. However, it may be wise for the Bianconeri to cash in on him in the summer if he isn't keen to continue playing for them.

Andrea Pirlo rates his debut season

Andrea Pirlo was asked to speak about his debut season at Juventus following his side's 3-1 win against Genoa. He told reporters:

"All coaches must feel like they have to prove themselves every single day, let alone me, as I am in my first coaching experience. Football has been my dream since I was a child and I will keep working hard to improve. I’d give myself a six out of 10 for this season so far."

"I know that I must do more, and when you don’t achieve certain results, the coach is the first to take responsibility. My idea of football is to dominate the game and press the opposition. For a series of reasons, we’ve been unable to fully implement it, but the team is eager and we’ll keep working on it," explained Pirlo.

Juventus planning an overhaul in midfield

Locatelli in action for Sassuolo

Juventus are planning a complete midfield overhaul in the summer. The Bianconeri are reportedly preparing for the departures of the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

According to IlBianconero, Juventus plan to add Nicolo Rovella and Manuel Locatelli to their midfield in the summer. Rovella signed for Juventus in January but was immediately loaned back to Genoa until the end of next season.

Locatelli has been a revelation at Sassuolo this season and the Bianconeri are keen to sign him in the summer. The Italian will reportedly cost around €40 million.

Locatelli wants Juventus over any other club. Juventus strongly want Locatelli. Him and Rovella could be the Italian midfielders in the squad next season. [Gazzetta] #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) April 10, 2021