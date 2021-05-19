Juventus News Roundup: Team news ahead of Coppa Italia final, Bianconeri to lose out on striker and more | 18th May, 2021

Juventus will face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday. This will be the Bianconeri's last chance to end the season with silverware.

Andrea Pirlo will know that his job could depend on whether he is able to guide Juventus to victory against a tough Atalanta outfit. The Turin giants will hope to have a strong end to a rather disappointing season with a win on Wednesday.

With all that in mind, here are the latest Juventus news on 18th May, 2021.

Juventus Team News

Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off against Inter Milan

Juventus will be without midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur in the Coppa Italia final after the Uruguayan was sent off in their win against Inter Milan over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Turkish defender Merih Demiral is a doubt for the game due to fitness issues. Apart from that, Andrea Pirlo will have a full-strength squad to choose from for the game.

Juventus unlikely to sign Moise Kean

Moise Kean in action for PSG

Juventus have been handed a huge transfer blow as they are set to lose out on Italian striker Moise Kean. The Everton man is currently on loan at PSG and is having a stellar season for the French giants.

According to Calciomercato, Kean wants to stay in the French capital, and PSG are currently negotiating over making his move permanent. Everton will reportedly demand between €45 million and €50 million for his services.

Juventus were reportedly keen on reuniting with their former striker in the summer but will now have to look elsewhere for reinforcements.

Juventus ready to make a move for Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Liverpool

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer. The Dutchman is in the final month of his contract with the Reds and has made no indications of wanting to extend his deal at the club.

Wijnaldum looked destined to join Barcelona at the end of the season as Ronald Koeman is a huge admirer of his compatriot.

However, according to TuttoJuve, after their collapse in the La Liga title race, Barcelona have stalled talks with Wijnaldum as they look to replace Koeman at the helm.

Juventus are now in pole position to sign the Dutchman but will face competition from the likes of Bayern Munich, PSG and Chelsea.

Andrea Pirlo is looking to overhaul his midfield in the summer and sees Wijnaldum as the perfect addition to his squad.

