Juventus News Roundup: Team news ahead of Udinese clash, AC Milan identify replacement for Bianconeri target and more | 26th April, 2021

Juventus will travel to Udinese on Sunday after being handed a lifeline in their race to finish in the Serie A top four. Following AC Milan's 3-0 loss to Lazio, the Bianconeri now find themselves fourth in the standings with five games remaining to play this season.

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo knows his side can't afford any more slip-ups as winning all five matches would guarantee the Italian giants Champions League football next season.

With that being said, here is the latest news surrounding Juventus on 26th April, 2021.

Juventus team news ahead of Udinese clash

Chiesa will make his return from injury

Juventus have been handed a massive boost ahead of their game against Udinese on Sunday as Federico Chiesa has been passed fit and is available for selection.

However, the Bianconeri will be without Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt due to suspension after he picked up a yellow card against Fiorentina last weekend.

Apart from De Ligt's absence, Andrea Pirlo will have a full strength side to pick for the trip to Udinese.

AC Milan identify replacement for Juventus-linked Donnarumma

Donnarumma is likely to leave AC Milan in the summer

AC Milan are reportedly resigned to losing Gianluigi Donnarumma to Juventus in the summer and have already identified a replacement for the goalkeeper.

According to Todofichajes, the Rossoneri are reportedly interested in Lille custodian Mike Maignan as Juventus are now in pole position to land Donnarumma at the end of the season. The Italy international is in the final few months of his AC Milan contract and is yet to agree upon an extension.

Donnarumma looked set to stay at AC Milan but the Rossoneri's mid-season capitulation could see them miss out on Champions League football yet again, which in turn could force the goalkeeper through the exit door.

Andrea Pirlo is ready to go all-in for Donnarumma's signature in the summer, with the Italian set to become Juventus' number one choice between the sticks for years to come.

Donnarumma is very close to joining Juventus, if the Bianconeri manage to sell Szczesny to the Premier League. According to the reliable @MaxNerozzi #juvelive pic.twitter.com/WqL5nv0Rzg — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) April 27, 2021

Juventus shortlist three strikers to replace Alvaro Morata

Morata in action for Juventus

Juventus are reportedly looking at alternative options for Alvaro Morata should Atletico Madrid decide not to sell the striker in the summer. The Bianconeri are reportedly keen to bring the Spaniard back, but they are adamant against overpaying for his services in the summer.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus have a shortlist of three strikers whom they are prepared to pursue if they don't manage to land Morata. The three strikers are Everton's Moise Kean, Paris Saint-Germain's Mauro Icardi and Marseille's Arkadiusz Milik.

Icardi is said to be Juventus' primary target, with the club willing to offer Paulo Dybala in a swap deal to bring his compatriot back to Serie A.

'I would gladly stay here for life'



Alvaro Morata insists he is keen to carry on at Juventus past his season-long loan spell https://t.co/eRXHlwrR6h — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 26, 2021