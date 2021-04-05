Juventus News Roundup: Trio return to training, Bianconeri could finally land long-term target and more | 5th April, 2021

Juventus prepare to face Napoli on Wednesday as Andrea Pirlo's side hope to overtake Atalanta into third place in the Serie A table.

The ltitle currently looks out of reach for the Bianconeri as they sit 12 points behind Inter Milan at the top of the table. Juventus know that a loss against Napoli would see them fall to fifth place, which would be a disaster at this stage of the season.

The next few fixtures are crucial for the Bianconeri, and Andrea Pirlo will hope his side can turn their fortunes around to make a late push for the title.

With that being said, here is the latest Juventus news from April 5, 2021:

Juventus welcome back trio

Juventus will be boosted by the return of the trio

Juventus trio Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur have now finally been allowed to return to training after breaching COVID-19 rules last week.

American midfielder McKennie reportedly hosted a dinner party with over ten guests last week, with Dybala and Arthur in attendance. The breach in protocol led to the trio being fined and left out of Juventus' clash against Torino at the weekend.

The players have now returned to training ahead of Juventus' crucial meeting with Napoli on Wednesday.

Punishment over. Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala & Arthur back in training ahead of Juventus’ decisive clash with Napoli. pic.twitter.com/KrCxSylKgp — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) April 4, 2021

Juventus could reignite pursuit of Milik

Milik is a long-term target

Arkadiusz Milik had long been the subject of interest from Juventus before his move to Marseille in January.

Many thought that the Bianconeri would move on from the Pole and set their sights on another striker to reinforce their frontline. But now it seems that Juventus will have another chance of signing Milik in the summer.

According to RMC Sport, Milik is set to leave Marseille after just six months in the summer. The Pole is unhappy with the team's performances, as it seems unlikely that Les Olympiens will qualify for the Champions League next season.

With doubts over the futures of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala at the club, Juventus could be ready to finally sign the Polish hitman this summer.

Juventus chase after AC Milan's Calhanoglu

Calhanoglu in action for AC Milan

Juventus are reportedly ready to sign AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu in the summer. The Turk is in the final months of his contract at Milan and has yet to come to an agreement over an extension.

According to Football Italia, Juventus would be willing to offer Calhanoglu a contract in the summer if he does become a free agent. The report also states that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the midfielder's signature.

🚨Calhanoglu contract talks with Milan are going nowhere. Juventus are serious thinking about getting him on a free. Arsenal and Chelsea have also made an offer, however it’s significantly lower compared to Juve’s offer.



📰SKY ITALIA pic.twitter.com/kMR61UycYK — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) April 5, 2021