Juventus to offer two players to Manchester United in exchange for their star midfielder

Juventus are reportedly ready to offer Aaron Ramsey and Douglas Costa to Manchester United in a potential swap deal that would see Paul Pogba return to Turin. The Bianconeri have made no secret of their desire to bring the Frenchman back to the club and his return will greatly improve Andrea Pirlo's team.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus will look to negotiate a swap deal with Manchester United next summer in order to sign Paul Pogba. The Italian club are willing to offer Aaron Ramsey and Douglas Costa plus cash to the Red Devils in exchange for Pogba.

Last year, Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola was vocal about his client's desire to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. Raiola has claimed that Pogba was unhappy and had not been given the freedom to express himself by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016 from Juventus for a then-record fee of £89 million. The Frenchman came to Manchester with a ton of expectations on his shoulders. Pogba, however, has failed to live up to the hype for long spells at Manchester United.

Despite showing glimpses of his class and ability, Pogba has often been criticised for his inconsistency and overall attitude. He has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus and Real Madrid in recent months, but it is the Turin side who are reportedly ready to make an offer for the French midfielder.

The Old Lady are known for being able to pull off massive swap deals. They famously swapped Miralem Pjanic for Barcelona's Artur Melo last year. The club are reportedly ready to end Aaron Ramsey and Douglas Costa's spells at the club to bring Pogba back to Turin.

Ramsey and Costa have been linked with moves to Manchester United in the past. Both players would be exciting additions to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad as they have an abundance of experience and quality.

Manchester United have rejected an offer from Juventus for Paul Pogba.



The Italian side offered Douglas Costa or Aaron Ramsey as part of the deal for Pogba to join. [Calciomercato] pic.twitter.com/TSCtu52qtO — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) January 3, 2021

Manchester United are unlikely to accept Juventus's swap deal

It is unlikely that Manchester United will accept a swap deal for the French World Cup winner. The Red Devils will prefer to receive cash for the player and reportedly value Pogba at £70 million.

Juventus may find it hard to match Manchester United's valuation of Pogba given their current financial situation. However, they will have time until the summer to raise funds for a potential transfer.

Juventus sport director Fabio Paratici to Mediaset: “Pogba back to Juve? We love Paul, he’s an amazing player but he’s playing for Manchester United now. He’ll not be a free agent, you’ve to pay if you want to sign Pogba...”. 🇫🇷 #Juve #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2020

Paul Pogba's departure from Old Trafford seemed inevitable a few weeks ago, but his recent performances for the club have indicated that he still might have a future with Manchester United. Pogba was instrumental in Manchester United's victory over Burnley last week and put in a solid shift against Liverpool on Sunday.