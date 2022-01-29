Juventus officially announce Dusan Vlahovic signing

Serie A giants Juventus have officially announced the signing of Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. The 21-year-old hitman has been linked with a number of Europe's top clubs in recent months thanks to his form for Vincenzo Italiano's side.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Old Lady will pay Fiorentina €70 million over three installments in exchange for Dusan Vlahovic. There is also a potential €10 million add-on clause to be paid in the future. The striker will earn €7 million per season after taxes. Juventus announced the signing of Dusan Vlahovic on their Twitter account.

"You requested it, you were waiting for it, we couldn't wait to post it."

Dusan Vlahovic rose to prominence thanks to his performances for Fiorentina last season. The Serbian scored 21 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side. Despite being linked with a number of Europe's top clubs last summer, Vlahovic opted to stay in Florence and continue his development with the Serie A side.

Vlahovic has grown from strength-to-strength this season, scoring an incredible 20 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for Fiorentina. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal were keen to sign Vlahovic during the ongoing transfer window. But the 21-year-old rejected the opportunity to join the Gunners are he was holding out for a more 'ambitious project'.

The Old Lady parted ways with talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. The Portuguese international left the Serie A side to join Manchester United. The Bianconeri failed to sign an adequate replacement for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and have therefore lacked quality in the front third this season.

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean have managed to score just eight Serie A goals between them this season. Hence, they prioritized the signing of a top-quality striker during the ongoing transfer window.

Massimiliano Allegri's side currently sit in fifth place in the Serie A table, eleven points behind league leaders Inter Milan, and one point behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

Juventus will hope the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina will boost their chances of mounting a serious challenge for the Serie A title going forward.

#DV7 L'avete richiesta, la stavate aspettando, non vedevamo l'ora di postarla.

Dusan Vlahovic's arrival at Juventus could lead to the exit of Alvaro Morata

Juventus v Genoa CFC - Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic's arrival at Juventus could potentially pave the way for Alvaro Morata's departure. The Spanish striker was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona earlier this month but the deal failed to materialize.

According to Gerard Romero, the Serie A side were unwilling to let go of the former Chelsea striker due to their lack of options in attack. Morata has scored seven goals in 26 appearances in all competitions for the Italian club this season.

Juventus will submit an official proposal in the next hours to sign Vlahović immediately. Talks ongoing. It's now up to Dusan. In case he joins Juventus, Álvaro Morata would be an option for Barcelona again. Morata would be still open to join Barça.

The arrival of Dusan Vlahoviv from Fiorentina could, however, result in Juve being open to parting ways with Alvaro Morata. Morata will return to Atletico Madrid, who are believed to be desperate to sell Morata in the near future.

Barcelona are keen to sign a striker to replace Sergio Aguero, who was forced into early retirement from football after being diagnosed with 'heart arrhythmia'.

Edited by Diptanil Roy