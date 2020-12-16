Juventus planning to offer Atletico Madrid a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala and Joao Felix - Reports

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid superstar Joao Felix and will look to use Paulo Dybala as a makeweight in the deal.

Juventus are believed to be on red alert following Joao Felix's very public fallout with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone during the club's derby defeat to Real Madrid.

Joao Felix began his professional debut at age 17. He became one of Benfica's star players, helping the club win the league title in his first and only season with the Portuguese outfit. He was awarded Primeira Liga's Best Young Player of the Year and the Golden Boy award for his exploits.

His performances soon caught the attention of several European clubs, with Atletico Madrid signing him in 2019 for a club-record transfer fee of €126 million.

The 21-year-old had a stop-start first season at Atletico Madrid as he was severely hampered by injuries throughout the course of the season. He, however, still managed to show glimpses of his class and quality.

The Portugal international has failed to adapt to Diego Simeone's style of play at Atletico Madrid, with the Argentine tactician trying to find the youngster's ideal position either as a right winger or second striker.

Juventus are looking to capitalize on Joao Felix's fallout with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone

Joao Felix's strained relationship with Diego Simeone could reportedly force him to move away from Atletico Madrid

According to Calciomercato, Joao Felix has never established a strong relationship with Diego Simeone and could be open to a move away from Atletico Madrid. Juventus reportedly want to offer Paulo Dybala as a part of a deal to bring Felix to Turin.

Paulo Dybala had an outstanding 2019-20 season with the Bianconeri, guiding them to the Serie A title and claiming the Most Valuable Player award in the process. The Argentine has, however, failed to impress new manager Andrea Pirlo this season and has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

He has not been helped by the fact that new Juventus signing Alvaro Morata and talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo have formed a formidable partnership in Juventus' attack.

The 27-year-old is reportedly unhappy with the lack of playing time and is open to a move away from Juventus.

At 21, Joao Felix is still young and has his best years ahead of him. The Portuguese attacker is still a huge asset for Atletico Madrid, and it will be unlikely that Los Rojiblancos will part with him after just two years.

Paulo Dybala, on the other hand, has just made his way back to the Juventus starting line-up. He scored his first goal of the season against Genoa last weekend and was vocal about his desire to stay at Juventus.