Juventus prepared to sell Aaron Ramsey & Adrien Rabiot - Reports

Juventus are reportedly open to the idea of selling Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot this summer. The Italian champions have endured a poor first season under Andrea Pirlo and will undergo a squad revamp in the summer. The overhaul could see several key players leave the club in order to raise funds for new signings.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus' midfield continues to be a source of concern for Andrea Pirlo. The Bianconeri have been linked with the likes of Paul Pogba, Manuel Locatelli, and Rodrigo de Paul in the recent past. But they must first sell some of their existing midfielders to make room for potential arrivals.

Aaron Ramsey has struggled to settle in Turin since joining Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2019. The Welshman, who was in and out of the squad under former Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri, has been given ample opportunities by Andrea Pirlo this season.

There’s nothing between Liverpool and Aaron Ramsey as of today, despite rumours. Former Arsenal midfielder could leave Juventus in the summer - but there are no negotiations or contacts with #LFC board at the moment. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #Liverpool #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 26, 2021

Despite featuring 26 times in all competitions for Juventus in the current campaign, Ramsey has failed to impress Andrea Pirlo, who has preferred to play Weston McKennie and Rodrigo Bentancur ahead of the Welshman. His €7 million-a-year salary is also proving to be a problem for Juventus.

Adrien Rabiot, on the other hand, joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. Although he has shown glimpses of his ability, Ramsey has failed to maintain consistency during his time with the Italian club.

Andrea Pirlo is believed to be willing to sell the 25-year-old as Rabiot would command a sizeable transfer fee in today's market.

Several clubs interested in Juventus midfielders Ramsey & Rabiot

Rabiot in action for Juventus

Aaron Ramsey has been linked with a move back to the Premier League in recent months. The Welsh midfielder has been courted by West Ham and Crystal Palace, but reports suggest that Arsenal could look to bring back their former star in the summer. Ramsey could be available for as little as €15 million at the end of the season.

Adrien Rabiot was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and Manchester City before he joined Juventus. Both clubs are rumored to be interested in signing the Frenchman if Juventus decide to sell him.

Juventus could, however, decide to keep hold of the 25-year-old, given that he has the technical ability to develop into a top-quality midfielder.