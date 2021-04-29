Juventus to rebuild squad around Paulo Dybala, not Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Juventus are reportedly planning to undergo a squad overhaul this summer after enduring a poor 2020-21 campaign under the management of Andrea Pirlo.

The Bianconeri will not only look to replace the Italian manager but will also look to rebuild their squad around Paulo Dybala rather than Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to La Gazetta, there could be a 'sweet revolution' at Juventus this summer. The Old Lady are rumored to be considering hiring former coach Massimiliano Allegri as their manager for next season. The 53-year-old will reportedly build his squad around Paulo Dybala rather than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paulo Dybala was awarded the most valuable player of the year in Serie A last season as he helped guide Juventus to their ninth consecutive Scudetto. The Argentine was expected to take over the reins from Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus' talisman this season.

Things have, however, not gone according to plan for the 27-year-old. Dybala has missed the majority of the 2020-21 season due to injury, and has also fallen down the pecking order at Juventus after failing to impress Andrea Pirlo.

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move away from Juventus in recent months but could be set to stay in Turin if Massimiliano Allegri replaces Pirlo as Juventus manager.

Dybala is a favorite of Allegri's as he was at the peak of his powers when the Italian tactician was Juventus manager. Massimiliano Allegri will reportedly look to build a squad around Dybala that will challenge for trophies next season.

This could bring an end to Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Turin as the Portuguese international is unlikely to entertain the prospect of not being the main man at Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with an exit from Juventus this summer. His former clubs Manchester United and Real Madrid are both interested in taking the five-time Ballon d'Or winner back.

Paulo Dybala will not leave Juventus in case Allegri returns, La Joya would be at the center of the new project. [SportMediaset] #juvelive pic.twitter.com/kF1us5hwYi — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) April 28, 2021

Juventus will look to sell either Paulo Dybala or Cristiano Ronaldo this summer to raise funds for new signings

Juventus v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Juventus, like most of Europe's top clubs, are suffering financially due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The Bianconeri will therefore have to sell some of their most valuable assets if they are to undergo a squad overhaul this summer.

Juventus overhaul to focus on Paulo Dybala not Ronaldohttps://t.co/DTMGwEz1ii — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) April 29, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo currently earns a €30 million per year salary, which is proving to be a massive burden for the club. Paulo Dybala, on the other hand, is one of Juventus' most valuable assets due to his age and footballing ability.

Juventus will have to part ways with one of the two stars if they are to raise funds for new signings this summer.