Juventus set to enter race to sign Arsenal target - Reports

According to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb, Juventus have entered the race to sign Arsenal target Youri Tielemans from Leicester City.

Tielemans has been very impressive for the Foxes in recent times. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in 18 games so far this season. Overall, the Belgian has registered 28 goals and 25 assists in 176 games across competitions for Leicester.

Tielemans has been on the Gunners' radar for a while now as they look to bolster their options in the middle of the park. While the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are already at Mikel Arteta's disposal, signing Tielemans will give Arsenal an extra layer of creativity.

However, they might have to fend off interest from Serie A giants Juventus. Adrien Rabiot's contract is set to expire next summer and it's highly unlikely that the Frenchman will renew.

Rabiot garnered huge amounts of attention from top European clubs after his performances for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Gunners, along with their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, are reportedly interested in the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is confident that Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus will make a strog comeback

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Striker Gabriel Jesus had to undergo surgery after sustaining an injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is expected to be out for a while. Since joining Arsenal from Manchester City, the Brazilian has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 games across competitions.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, yet another summer signing from Manchester City, is confident that the Brazilian will make a strong comeback to the team. He said (via the club's official website):

“He’s one of the leaders in our team. He’s a true warrior. I have no doubts he’ll be back much stronger than before, knowing him personally and knowing his character. As a team, we need to stick together.”

The Ukrainian further backed Eddie Nketiah to fill in Jesus' boots. He said:

“I have no doubts that Nketiah is going to do his job amazingly and everyone trusts him. We have such a great group of people. We have this feeling of togetherness.”

Arsenal @Arsenal Merry Christmas from the Arsenal family Merry Christmas from the Arsenal family 🎄❤️ https://t.co/WirLtwbuON

The Gunners, who sit atop the table with a five-point lead, are set to take on West Ham United upon their return to the Premier League on December 26.

Poll : 0 votes