Juventus set to rival Barcelona for the signature of Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin - Reports

Juventus are reportedly ready to enter the race to sign Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin.

The Spanish right-back is widely expected to leave the Gunners at the end of the season and has attracted interest from his former club Barcelona and Serie A giants Juventus.

According to Todofichajes, Juventus are prepared to make a bid for Hector Bellerin and are confident that they can beat Barcelona to his signature.

Juventus have endured a shaky first season under Andrea Pirlo, with the club mounting a poor defense of their Serie A title. The Bianconeri currently occupy third place in the league table, eight points off leaders Inter Milan, with a game in hand.

Juventus also stand the chance of being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16 stage after losing 2-1 to Porto in the first leg.

This has forced Andrea Pirlo and the club hierarchy to start making plans for the summer as they look to strengthen their squad.

Juventus have identified the right-back spot as a position they must add strength to and believe Hector Bellerin could be the right man for the job.

Bellerin spent his youth career at Barcelona and moved to Arsenal in 2011. He then spent two years with the Gunners youth academy before making his debut for the club in 2013.

At the Emirates, the 25-year-old developed into one of Arsenal's key players and one of the best right-backs in the Premier League. He has been linked with an exit from the club in recent years and could be set to leave this summer.

Barcelona have been heavily tipped to sign their former star but are currently suffering financially and may not be able to afford a move for him.

Advertisement

Juventus, on the other hand, believe they can offer Hector Bellerin a better salary and the chance to fight for trophies.

Juventus could sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal for a bargain price

Hector Bellerin is a key player for Arsenal

Hector Bellerin's current contract with Arsenal is set to expire in the summer of 2022. This means that the Spaniard could be available for a bargain price this summer, as Arsenal will be reluctant to lose him on a free transfer next year.

Advertisement

Arsenal are prepared to sell right-back Hector Bellerin to Juventus with new manager Andrea Pirlo making the Spain 25-year-old his top priority. (Source: Corriere Dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/f1Mb3RXyRk — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 28, 2020

Juventus could reportedly sign Bellerin for as little as €15 million, which could prove to be a bargain price for a player who has a wealth of experience and is still just 25 years old.