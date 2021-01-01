Juventus set to sign Genoa's Nicollo Rovella

Juventus are close to their first signing of the winter, with midfielder Nicollo Rovella set to join the club from Genoa.

According to Juvefc, the Bianconeri have agreed a deal with Genoa for the 19-year-old midfielder. Juventus have been linked with the player for quite some time. The talented midfielder is highly rated by Andrea Pirlo, who is eager to bring him to Turin.

Rovella rose through the ranks at Genoa and made his senior debut last season in the Coppa Italia. The youngster has already made seven appearances this season and has caught Juve's eye with his consistent performances. He played against Juventus in Serie A in December, and was very impressive even as Genoa lost 3-1.

Genoa would have like to keep hold of their prized asset, but Rovella’s contract situation seems to have forced their hand. The Italian’s current deal expires in the summer of 2022, and negotiations for a contract extension have not been fruitful so far. Genoa risk losing him for free next year, and are thus set to accept Juventus’ offer for the player.

The Bianconeri are already in talks to complete the move and are even offering Manolo Portanova to sweeten the deal. The former Lazio youngster has struggled to break into the first team this season, but could be a part of Pirlo’s plans for the future. As such, Juventus are only expected to let him leave on loan.

Juventus have targeted talented young players of late, and likely have one eye on the future with their acquisition of Rovella. The Italian midfielder has a long and promising career ahead of him and the Bianconeri are desperate to secure his services quickly.

All eyes will now be on Andrea Pirlo, and fans will be eager to see how the Juventus manager utilizes Rovella. The Bianconeri already have a talented bunch of central midfielders in their squad, and the 19-year-old will have to fight with the likes of Arthur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, and Rodrigo Bentancur for a place in the first eleven.

But it is also true that Rovella is a unique talent and his arrival would further strengthen Pirlo’s options in the Juventus midfield.