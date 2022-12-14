Juventus star on Chelsea radar as Graham Potter looks to bolster attack - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring striker Dusan Vlahovic's situation at Juventus.

The Serbian striker joined the Bianconeri from Fiorentina for around €70 million in January earlier this year. Since then, he has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 36 games for the club.

However, the Italian giants now find themselves in a dire financial situation, with their entire board resigning last month as well. This could see them willing to sell Vlahovic as early as January to raise some funds as they face the prospect of sanctions (via Ben Jacobs).

Chelsea are one of the clubs monitoring the former Fiorentina striker and could look to make a move for him next year.

CBS Sports journalist Jacobs tweeted:

"Told there is a very real possibility Dusan Vlahovic will leave Juventus in 2023. A January exit is not being ruled out by those close to him. Several top European clubs are in touch with his agent, including Chelsea, although nothing particularly advanced at this point."

He added:

"Interested clubs are trying to understand first and foremost how 'urgently' or early Vlahovic is prepared to move and whether Juventus' off-field troubles, and new incoming board, has changed anything in their favour."

Jacobs also explained that the Bianconeri are open to cashing in on the striker, who was heavily linked with Arsenal in January. However, Vlahovic is currently recovering from a groin injury, and his injury record could be an issue for a potential transfer.

Jacobs further wrote:

"...Most suitors felt prior to the World Cup there was an opportunity for a summer transfer, especially PSG. January now not impossible, although Vlahovic is dealing with a groin injury. This has been a persistent problem for him."

He added:

"Juventus are running further tests and some suitors may be wary of his injury record. Definitely a name to watch despite only having been at Juventus a year."

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could be a good signing for Chelsea

The Blues signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in the summer following Romelu Lukaku (on loan) and Timo Werner's departure. However, the Gabonese striker has registered just three goals in 13 appearances across competitions.

Chelsea have now also lost Armando Broja this season as he suffered an ACL injury during their friendly with Aston Villa. Hence, they could look to bring in a new striker in January.

Fabrizio Romano



It’s ruptured cruciate ligament, as called by



Bad news for Chelsea. Armando Broja will be out for the rest of the season as he needs surgery after ACL injury — been told he hopes to be ready for the start next season. It's ruptured cruciate ligament.

Vlahovic, 22, could be a great option for Chelsea. Known for his strength and finishing, the Serbian striker scored 49 goals in 108 games for Fiorentina before joining the Old Lady.

