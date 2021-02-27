Juventus star Gianluigi Buffon close to renewing contract - Reports

Juventus have reportedly decided to extend Gianluigi Buffon's contract for one year. The 43-year old was ready to leave the Bianconeri at the end of the season if they did not offer him a new contract. However, it now appears he is set to stay for another year.

According to Calciomercato, an agreement between the two parties will soon be reached. The report did not state how much the Italian will stand to earn when he signs the new deal. It was reported earlier this season that Buffon was not ready to call time on his career and was set to leave Juventus in the summer, as the Bianconeri were undecided about extending his contract.

The legendary Italian shot-stopper retired from the sport 3 years ago but came out of retirement for a short spell with French side PSG. He then rejoined Juventus as a back-up option for Wojciech Szczesny.

Buffon is likely to remain as a backup goalkeeper to Szczesny next season. The Italian has made the majority of his appearances in domestic cup competitions in the team's current campaign. He is likely to start for Juventus when they take on Atalanta in the finals of the Coppa Italia.

#Buffon and #Juventus are already working on renovations until 2022! The Italian wants to play to the highest level at the age of 44 if his body allows him! 👀⚫⚪ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/mqOPuglSTt — Transfers24hr (@transfers24hr) February 21, 2021

Buffon has won the Serie A ten times with Juventus and will be looking to add another title to his collection this year. The Italian will also be hoping to win the UEFA Champions League this season as it is the one major trophy that has eluded him.

Buffon's experience is invaluable at Juventus

Andrea Pirlo and Gianluigi Buffon have been teammates for many years.

Having Buffon in the locker room will be a huge morale booster for Juventus. The veteran goalkeeper can help guide the club's youngsters and his experience can help inexperienced manager Andrea Pirlo at the helm of the club.

Pirlo and Buffon have been teammates at club and national level for over a decade, and the Juventus manager will know how important Buffon can be for the Bianconeri.

Buffon has spent over 20 years at Juventus and knows all the inner workings of the club. It is almost certain that the Italian will be involved with the club in a coaching capacity once he does decide to hang up his boots.