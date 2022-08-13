Juventus to step up pursuit of Chelsea star: Reports

Juventus are interested in bringing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho back to Italy, according to Nick Purewal of PA Media. The player has previously turned out for Italian outfits Hellas Verona and Napoli. He could now get a chance to wear the Bianconeri colors, with Juve ready to step up their pursuit of the Italy international.

Juventus will start working actively on the Jorginho deal once Adrien Rabiot leaves Turin. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. While the two clubs have already agreed upon a £15 million transfer fee (as per Manchester Evening News), personal terms are yet to be thrashed out.

Once the Rabiot deal is done, Juve will turn their attention towards Jorginho. The Serie A giants will have to convince Chelsea to part ways with the midfielder, who has been a pivotal part of Thomas Tuchel's team.

The Blues may also want to cash in on the player, who has less than a year left on his current contract. Furthermore, with Chelsea interested in signing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong (as per Sky Sports), Jorginho could fall down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Since joining from Napoli for £51.3 million in 2018, Jorginho has made 189 appearances across competitions for the English outfit, scoring 27 times and providing eight assists.

He scored from the penalty spot in Chelsea's Premier League opener against Everton last weekend, with the Blues winning 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Liverpool legend wants Chelsea forward to justify his lofty price tag more regularly

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea forward Kai Havertz will have to step up his game this season.

He believes that the German international has been quite inconsistent since his £72 million switch from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2020.

While writing in his column for The Telegraph, the former Liverpool defender said:

"As it stands it will be up to Kai Havertz to lead the line, and he has never been consistent enough in a Chelsea shirt. They need to see far more from him this season. It is time he began to regularly justify his £70 million transfer fee."

Havertz has so far made 93 appearances across competitions for the Blues, registering 23 goals and 14 assists.

