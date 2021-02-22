Juventus still undecided over Alvaro Morata - Reports

Juventus are reportedly in no hurry to make a decision over the future of Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard joined the Bianconeri on loan from Atletico Madrid at the start of the season and has done well during the campaign so far.

The striker did a commendable job of deputising for Cristiano Ronaldo due to the coronavirus earlier on in the season, but has seen a dip in his form since the new year. Alvaro Morata has 13 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season but hasn't found the back of the net in Serie A since the 20th of December.

According to Calciomercato, this dip in form has reportedly led to the club being tentative over whether or not to make Morata's deal permanent at the end of his loan in the summer. Rumours suggest Atletico Madrid want around €55 million for the Spaniard if departs on a permanent deal this summer.

The report also claims Juventus could take Alvaro Morata back on loan for another season before buying the striker. This would reduce Atletico Madrid's price to €35 million, although Juventus would have to pay a fee of around €10 million to extend Alvaro Morata's loan deal.

Álvaro Morata has been directly involved in a Champions League goal every 64 minutes on average this season.



Morata is a favourite of Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo, however, the striker has also struggled with injuries this season, which has seen him lose his starting spot in the team. The Spaniard will be hoping for a return to form in the remaining months of this campaign.

Juventus and Alvaro Morata have struggled in Serie A in the past weeks

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has his work cut out for him

Juventus currently find themselves 6th in the Serie A, eleven points behind league leaders Inter Milan. Although Andrea Pirlo's side have two games in hand over Inter, the Bianconeri cannot afford to slip up anymore this season if they are to retain their Serie A crown.

Juventus are currently on a 3-match winless streak in all competitions and have lost their last two games to Napoli and Porto. Andrea Pirlo needs his side to find form soon, otherwise, he could see them knocked out of contention for the Serie A as well as the UEFA Champions League. The Bianconeri, however, will be encouraged by the fact that their next run of fixtures are relatively easy, and should help them hit their stride again.