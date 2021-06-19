Juventus table new bid for Italy midfielder - Reports

Juventus have reportedly submitted a new offer for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The hardworking midfielder caught the attention of some of the world's top clubs with his incredible performances in Italy's opening two games at Euro 2020. Locatelli scored a brace in his country's 3-0 win over Switzerland in their second group game.

According to La Gazetta dello Sport, Juventus are desperate to sign Locatelli from Sassuolo this summer. The Bianconeri have had an opening bid of €25 million rejected by Sassuolo.

The Neroverdi are believed to be demanding a fee in the region of €40 million for Manuel Locatelli and rumors suggest Juventus have returned with a new offer for the Saussolo midfielder. The Italian giants are reportedly willing to offer a player-plus-cash deal which would see Sassuolo receive €30 million and their choice of Juventus youngsters Nicolo Rovella, Radu Dragusin or Nicolo Fagiolo.

Juventus are set to undergo a major squad overhaul this summer after enduring a dismal 2020-21 campaign. The club finished fourth in Serie A and were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16.

Juventus' midfield has been a source of concern for the club's hierarchy and The Old Lady will therefore prioritize the signing of a midfielder this summer. The club have been linked with moves for Paul Pogba and Houssem Aouar, but reports suggest that Juventus are eager to sign Italy star Manuel Locatelli as a cheaper option.

Locatelli was one of the standout performers in Serie A last season, and is currently one of the breakout stars of Euro 2020. He has been linked with moves to Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan in recent months. However, the 23-year-old is said to prefer a move to Juventus.

Manuel Locatelli's price tag could prove to be a major obstacle for Juventus

Manuel Locatelli's stunning performances for Italy at Euro 2020 are likely to cause a massive surge in his market value. Sassuolo could reportedly demand €60 million for Locatelli, which may prove to be a major obstacle for Juventus.

Juventus are struggling financially due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. To make things worse, they could be hit with a two-year ban from the Champions League and a €100 million fine due to their failure to distance themselves from the European Super League.

