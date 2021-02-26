Juventus take final decision on Weston McKennie: Reports

Weston McKennie’s loan deal with Juventus is all set to expire in the summer, but it now appears that the Serie A giants have already taken the final decision on the American’s future.

According to JuveFC, the Bianconeri are aiming to keep McKennie in Turin beyond the summer. The clause to sign him permanently is yet to be triggered, but Juventus have seen enough to come to a decision.

The American joined the Schalke 04 academy as a teenager in 2016 and soon earned a promotion to the first-team squad. McKennie cemented his place as a first-team regular in the next couple of years, before Juventus came calling in the summer of 2020. The American joined the Serie A side in a loan deal that has an obligation to buy, which will be automatically triggered if he meets a few predefined criteria.

Since making the move to Turin, McKennie has established himself as one of Juventus’ most important players. He already has 29 appearances for the Bianconeri this season and has even scored five goals. Predominantly a box-to-box midfielder, the American has displayed the versatility that has endeared him to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has deployed him in a variety of positions, handing him innovative roles, and McKennie has delivered the good regardless of the position.

Weston McKennie scores his fifth Juventus goal and hits the Harry Potter celebration again ✨ pic.twitter.com/EW6drGAtMT — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 22, 2021

Despite arriving as a temporary solution, the American has earned the trust of everyone associated with Juventus. The Bianconeri have realized his potential and are eager to tie him down to a permanent deal. McKennie’s work ethic has made him a popular figure among fans, who will be delighted to see him wear the colors of the club permanently.

McKennie is a vital cog in the current Juventus team

McKennie’s tactical awareness and ability to adapt has caught the eye this season. Pirlo has utilized him as a wide midfielder of late, with the primary responsibility to cover for the marauding fullbacks. The Juventus midfielder has been charged with joining in the attack while also maintaining the shape of the team. Despite the hassles involved, McKennie has excelled in the role.

(🌤) Juventus have decided to sign Weston McKennie 🇺🇸 for €18.5m from Schalke on a permanent deal. ✅ [TuttoSport] #USMNT #Juventus pic.twitter.com/OPbClGrmck — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) February 26, 2021

The American has also scored some crucial goals for the Bianconeri this season, including ones against Barcelona, Torino, and AC Milan. McKennie has been a treat to the eyes so far and continues to be a vital cog in Pirlo’s tactics at Juventus, as they attempt to wrestle the Serie A title away from Inter Milan. The Old Lady are currently third in the table, eight points behind the Nerazzurri with a game in hand.