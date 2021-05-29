Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Allegri's plans revealed, Jose Mourinho wants to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and more | 28th May, 2021

Massimiliano Allegri has revealed his transfer plans for two of Juventus' biggest stars this summer. The Italian is already trying to stamp his influence on the squad as he looks to bring the Bianconeri back to their dominant best.

Juventus have a huge summer transfer window ahead and could see many big names depart the club.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 28th May, 2021.

Allegri's plans for Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala revealed

Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo could be on their way out of Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri plans to move on from both Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

That's according to Calciomercato, who reported that the Italian is keen to rebuild his squad without Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Allegri reportedly believes Juventus would be better off without the Portuguese superstar and would like the club to sell him this summer. Swap deals involving Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain's Mauro Icardi are being thrown around as potential avenues for the forward.

Dybala, on the other hand, will be offered a new contract to keep him at the club for now. Allegri does not want to lose two top stars in the same transfer window, but will be actively looking to ship out the Argentine to a team that would pay an acceptable amount.

Jose Mourinho looking for Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo previously worked together at Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho will reportedly look to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese tactician is keen to take Roma to the next level and sees his compatriot as the perfect way to do so.

According to Calciomercato, Mourinho has already made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo over a move this summer. The Roma boss has offered the forward the same tax breaks that he has at Juventus.

Juventus themselves would be happy to take Cristiano Ronaldo off their wage bill. The Portuguese superstar is in the final year of his contract, and if he does leave the club this summer, the Bianconeri would stand to save upto €30 million.

According to Football Italia, Jose Mourinho has had a phone call with Cristiano Ronaldo to talk about a move to Roma...



Just Mourinho doing Mourinho things 😂 pic.twitter.com/AVQULZKH3O — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 28, 2021

Giorgio Chiellini set to stay at Juventus

Chiellini in action for Juventus

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini is set to extend his contract at the club. The Italian looked to be on his way out the door, but Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly asked him to stay at the club.

The Italian tactician knows the value of Chiellini on both the pitch and in the locker room and has offered the defender a one-year extension at the club, which he is expected to accept.

Giorgio Chiellini is expected to extend his contract with Juventus until June 2022 - Massimiliano Allegri wants him to stay. ⚪️⚫️ @DiMarzio @SkySport #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021

