Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Atalanta targeting defender, Bianconeri interested in Fiorentina star and more | 3rd July, 2021

Atalanta are reportedly interested in signing a Juventus defender, which could open the door to a potential swap deal.

Elsewhere, Juventus could be eyeing a swap-deal of their own as they target a Fiorentina start this summer.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 3rd July, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Atalanta want to sign Gianluca Frabotta

Gosens impressed for Germany at Euro 2020

Atalanta are reportedly interested in signing Juventus left-back Gianluca Frabotta, with German defender Robin Gosens potentially leaving for Turin this summer.

According to CultofCalcio, Atalanta sees Frabotta as a like-for-like replacement for Gosens. The German is reportedly being targeted by Juventus, and this could open an avenue for a potential swap deal.

Gosens has two years left on his contract at Atalanta after agreeing to a one-year extension earlier this year.

Juventus are interested in Gosens but Atalanta wants 40m which is too expensive for Juventus.

{CorSport} #juvenews pic.twitter.com/h9aYgG7mhJ — Juve News (@juvenewsFC) July 1, 2021

Juventus prepared to let defender leave to sign Nikola Milenkovic

Milenkovic in action for Fiorentina

Juventus are reportedly open to letting Italian defender Daniele Rugani join Fiorentina this summer in order to sign Nikola Milenkovic. The Serbian was one of the standout players for the club in the 2020-21 season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Il Bianconero, Fiorentina are interested in signing Rugani as they brace themselves for Milenkovic's departure this summer. The Serbian is reportedly the subject of interest from the likes of Juventus and Manchester United.

Milenkovic is in the final year of his contract at Fiorentina and is reportedly available for between €15 million to €20 million.

Juventus ready to sell Mattia Perin

Perin spent 18 months on loan at Genoa

Juventus are reportedly ready to let Italian shot-stopper Mattia Perin leave this summer. The goalkeeper has spent the last 18-months on loan at Genoa.

According to Il Bianconero, Perin is keen to play regular football next season and wants to leave Juventus in order to do so. The Bianconeri also want to part ways with the Italian, but are looking for a permanent deal rather than another loan.

Perin is in the last year of his contract at Juventus and a loan spell would effectively mean the end of his time at Juventus as the club have no intention of offering him a new deal.

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Diptanil Roy