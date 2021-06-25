Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona considering audacious swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo, Bianconeri interested in Arsenal midfielder and more | 24 June, 2021

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly weighing up doing the unthinkable by signing Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese international is set to leave Turin this summer and the Catalan giants are plotting a swap deal for the forward.

Elsewhere, Juventus are considering a swap deal of their own for an Arsenal midfielder as Massimiliano Allegri looks to strengthen his squad this summer.

With that being said, here are the transfer rumours surrounding Juventus on 24 June, 2021

Joan Laporta wants Cristiano Ronaldo at Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly planning to offer a swap deal to Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spaniard is reportedly keen to see Lionel Messi and Ronaldo play on the same team and will try and sign the Portuguese superstar this summer.

According to AS, Barcelona will offer two of either Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto or Antoine Griezmann to Juventus to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Laporta believes the swap deal would free up enough funds for the Catalan club to be able to afford Cristiano Ronaldo's massive contract.

Ronaldo going to Barcelona would send shockwaves throughout the football world. However, it remains to be seen whether the former Real Madrid man will agree to join his rivals this summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta dreams of uniting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and the club are believed to be ready to offer up to two players in order to sign Ronaldo from Juventus. (AS) pic.twitter.com/6jEbGxmWIP — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) June 22, 2021

Juventus interested in signing Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey in action for Arsenal

Juventus are reportedly interested in Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and are ready to offer the Gunners a swap deal to sign the Ghanaian this summer.

According to TuttoSport, via Il Bianconero, Juventus intend to use Aaron Ramsey in a swap deal for Partey. They hope that the Welshman's return will be enough to entice Arsenal into letting the Ghanaian leave this summer.

A huge stumbling block for Juventus, however, will be Ramsey's salary, which Arsenal will not be able to afford unless the Welshman agrees to take a pay-cut.

Juventus are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey this summer, according to Italian outlet Daily News 24. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) June 24, 2021

Federico Bernardeschi to stay at Juventus

Bernardeschi is with Italy at Euro 2020.

Despite multiple rumours linking him away from the club, Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi is set to remain at Juventus for the 2021-22 season.

According to Calciomercato, Bernardeschi is part of Allegri's plans for next season despite him having a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. The winger is entering the last year of his current deal at Juventus. The club, however, are willing to let him stay and earn a contract extension past next season.

