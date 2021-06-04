Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona name price for Pjanic, Bianconeri want Roma star and more | 3rd May, 2021

Juventus are getting set for a huge transfer window this summer as things start to take shape under new boss Massimiliano Allegri.

The Bianconeri are reportedly interested in bringing back their former star Miralem Pjanic, but Barcelona will want a fair price for the midfielder. It remains to be seen whether the Bosnian does make his return to Turin this summer and reunite with his former manager.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 3rd May, 2021:

Barcelona set price for Miralem Pjanic

Pjanic in action for Barcelona

Barcelona have reportedly set their asking price for Miralem Pjanic, with Juventus keen on re-signing the midfielder this summer.

According to Il Bianconero, Barcelona would want €40 million in order to let Pjanic leave. The midfielder left Juventus in a swap deal for Arthur last summer, but has not been able to establish himself in Ronald Koeman's side.

Allegri reportedly wants the Bosnian back in Turin, but Juventus are not willing to meet Barcelona's asking price. The Bianconeri would rather opt to bring Pjanic on loan this summer.

Juventus weighing up swap deal for Roma star

Florenzi spent last season on loan at PSG

Juventus are reportedly considering swapping Wojciech Szczesny for Roma's Alessandro Florenzi this summer.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus are keen to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as a free agent this summer, but will first have to part ways with Szczesny in order to do so.

The Bianconeri are willing to send the Pole back to Roma in exchange for Florenzi.

The defender spent last season out on-loan at French club PSG and it no longer seems like he wants to remain at the club. The swap deal would benefit both clubs massively.

Juventus set to receive €16 million from Atalanta

Romero in action for Atalanta

Juventus are reportedly about to get a €16 million windfall from Atalanta for Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero.

The defender was sent out on a 2-year loan to Atalanta back in 2019. Now, according to Goal, the Bianconeri will receive €16 million when they hand over the player's rights to Atalanta this summer.

The defender has become a stalwart of Gian Piero Gasparini's side, and the club are willing to pay the full amount to secure his services.

